Meek Mill Doesn’t Have “A Gay Bone In His Body,” Michael Rubin Confirms

According to Michael Rubin, rumors about Meek Mill's sexuality are completely unfounded.

Meek Mill is someone who social media users love to clown. Whether he's being roasted for his outfits, remarks, or something else entirely, it'd be tough to find a single post that doesn't have a heap of haters in the comments section. One thing critics frequently speculate about is his sexuality. According to Michael Rubin, however, the theory that he's gay is completely unfounded.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Rubin discussed ongoing rumors about Meek's sexuality. He also addressed a viral video of the rapper doing bunny hops on a tennis court in 2021, which resurfaced earlier this year and fueled the rumors. “When I see the narrative of, a really good friend of mine like Meek, and people are trying to … Again, if he was gay — which there’s not one gay bone in his body — who cares, number one. If people wanna be gay, it is 2024. Who the f*ck cares?" he began.

Michael Rubin Discusses Meek Mill's Sexuality

"Number two, there’s not a gay bone in his body, so why do people wanna lie about that? Why do people want to change the narrative of a bet he made with me to try to hurt him?” Rubin also added. “That is the one thing I’ve learned about, you know, look, I’m just being blunt because it’s me. It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like is that Black hate on hate [sic].”