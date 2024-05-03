Meek Mill Roasted For His Sixers Game Outfit

Meek Mill is being roasted for the bizarre attire he chose to wear to the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff game versus the New York Knicks. The Philidelphia 76ers were eliminated by the Knicks in dramatic fashion, losing Game 6 118-115. All of Philly was hoping their team could pull it out. Team ownership even bought 2000 tickets to keep Knicks fans from taking over their homecourt. Ultimately, the Sixers fell due to the relentlessness of the Knicks and Jalen Brunson's stellar play. Meek Mill was in attendance, and now his outfit has somehow become a major talking point.

The Philadelphia rapper showed up for the competition on Thursday, May 2, in an interesting outfit. He was dressed in loose-fitting leather shorts and a long-sleeved shirt that was partially see-through. Many jokes were made about Meek when he shared the outfit on Instagram. It is especially funny to fans amidst the rumors that he is allegedly believed to have had a sexual encounter with Diddy. Overall, Meek Mills outfit was just another L for Philidelphia in a night full of them.

Meek Mills Ridiculous Game 6 Outfit

Meek shared on Instagram what he wore to the Knicks Sixers Game 6. Fans made several jokes about his outfit and himself after he posted. Furthermore, fans were especially vicious, particularly because he had recently been accused of having a sexual relationship with Diddy. The rumors came out amidst the music mogul's legal problems. Meek Mill took to Instagram after the game to defend his outfit. Meek later responded to the jokes. He wrote on IG, “The propaganda doesn’t even want me wearing Rick, lol.” the rapper was referencing the designer Rick Owens, who is known for very outlandish, edgy clothes.

The rapper recently denied being homosexual when it was claimed that he was the same rapper that producer Lil Rod had cited in his sexual assault case against Diddy and that the Bad Boy CEO had sex with. Meek Mill recently attributed the hate he’s been receiving online is because of the recent solar eclipse that took place. All in all, fans are going to be on Meek Mills' doorstep with plenty of jokes for the foreseeable future.

