Meek Mill Announces "Pizza Gate" Song Amid Jeffrey Epstein Files Controversy

BY Caroline Fisher
Meek Mill Pizza Gate Song Hip Hop News
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American rapper Meek Mill during the first quarter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Meek Mill shared an interesting tweet amid public disappointment surrounding the release of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Meek Mill is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind online, and this week was no exception. Yesterday (February 27), the Philly rapper took to X to make an announcement. "I have a new song coming out called pizza gate!!!!!" he wrote simply. His tweet arrived following the release of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, which left many disappointed.

People on the right had been calling for this latest release, convinced it would expose prominent figures involved in his sex trafficking network. They believed that with Donald Trump back in office, this release would be more telling than those of the past. The content that was released, however, seems to have already been public. According to NBC News, most of it was exhibits used in an Epstein associate's trial. Various right-wing media figures were also photographed leaving the White House yesterday. They were all holding binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1."

Jeffrey Epstein Files Controversy

One of these figures was Jack Posobiec, who famously promoted the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory. The theory was that Democrats were running a satanic child sex ring out of a pizzeria in Washington, which has been debunked. At the time of writing, it remains unclear if Meek actually plans on releasing a song named after the conspiracy theory, or if this was just a joke. Regardless, his tweet has earned mixed reactions from social media users, with many insisting that he stay out of the conversation altogether. This is far from the first time he's gotten ripped apart online, however.

Earlier this month, for example, DJ Akademiks went after his intelligence during a stream. "He's one of the dumbest celebrities I've ever seen," the internet personality claimed. "I honestly feel this. It's not 'cause I dislike him. [Meek's] one of the dumbest human beings to ever live." Ak went on to challenge him to a $10 million spelling bee.

