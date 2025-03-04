Meek Mill Reveals Grim Reason Why He Was "Scared" To Wear Suits

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Meek Mill attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
Meek Mill got real with his Twitter followers, and admitted that he had a negative association with suits as a kid.

Meek Mill has had a wildly successful career by any measure. He's had success as an artist, but he's also rubbed shoulders with some of the most notable businessmen in hip hop. For better or for worse. Meek's got ties to people like Michael Rubin and Diddy, as well as Jay-Z and the people at Roc Nation. The sorts of people who can often be seen wearing suits and formal attire. Meek Mill has rocked suits while around these men. As we learned on March 2, however, they are not a clothing style he's comfortable with.

It doesn't boil down to something as simple as preference. Meek Mill got on Twitter Sunday night and admitted that he used to associate suits with death. The rapper recalled the first time he saw a Black man wearing a suit was traumatic. "First time I seen a black man in a suit was in a casket," he tweeted. "Used to be scared to dress up." The rapper acknowledged that his experience is a very particular one, and not something many of his fans may connect with. "If you didn’t come from that," he posited. "You wouldn’t understand what I’m talking about at all. It's cool lol."

Are Meek Mill And Jay-Z Friends?

Meek Mill may have been reluctant to rock formal attire, but he's eventually come around. The rapper has ben able to parlay his music success into numerous business ventures. He detailed this transition during a 2019 interview with Business Insider. "I'm just trying to build a foundation," Meek noted. "Of some good businesses that'll keep me living good. It's been a big thing. It was something I ain't have to think twice about and always believed in, that it'll work." Meek Mill also praised the business acumen of Jay-Z, and admitted how lucky he's been to work under the mogul.

"He actually built something," Meek noted. "He built businesses, and he built things that made him become the man who he is, that we could call a billionaire guy. [Jay] built that, and I watched that, and I studied that. That's why I'm working the way I'm working now to build a foundation for myself too." The two rappers are not as close as they once were. Meek left Roc Nation in 2022, but the admiration he has for Hov remains intact to this day.

