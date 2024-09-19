Federal Officer Alleges That Diddy Is Just "As Bad As" Jeffrey Epstein

A horrifying comparison.

More details about Diddy's operation are being revealed seemingly every day. The disgraced mogul has been denied bail twice, and is awaiting trail on a host of charges. Some of the most notable include sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping. The full scope of Diddy's crimes has yet to be uncovered. That said, an officer who participated in the raid on his home recently spoke with the New York Post. The officer is not named, but his allegations regarding what he saw are absolutely chilling to sift through.

The officer, who is part of Homeland Security, alleged that Diddy's "freak off" parties would often go on for multiple days. They also claimed to have discovered multiple camera located around Diddy's home. They were seemingly placed to capture the various participants of the "freak offs" in different positions. "If you were in those sex parties, you were being recorded from every possible angle," the officer noted. "Including angles you wouldn’t have known about." The more the officer shared, the more disturbing the allegations grew. They drew a direct parallel between Diddy's alleged crimes and the innumerable crimes of sex offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Diddy's "Freak Off" Parties Would Allegedly Last For Days

"In my opinion, he’s as bad as Jeffrey Epstein," the officer told the New York Post. The biggest reason why the Homeland Security officer made the comparison was due to the youthful appearances of the women who participated in the "freak offs." They alleged that many of these women were also being forced to commit sexual acts against their will. "These women are young. Either barely legal, or barely illegal," the officer claimed. "We have evidence that these women didn’t feel like they were free to go." The article makes reference to video footage of these women being "clearly out it" while having sex.