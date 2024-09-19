Diddy's Sons Leave Courthouse After Mogul's Denied Bond Appeal: Watch

The Combs family continues to show support.

Diddy is persona non grata in 2024. The Bad Boy founder is the most reviled figure in hip hop. Based on the horrifying list of charges and allegations made against him, the revulsion makes sense. His family has continued to show support, however. Diddy's sons: Justin Combs, Christian Combs, and Quincy Brown, have been present in court each day since the mogul was arrested. They wanted to see their father get his bond appealed, but unfortunately for them, the opposite occurred on September 18. Diddy's appeal was denied a second time, and the Combs family was forced to leave their father behind as they left the courthouse.

Justin Combs, Christian Combs, and Quincy Brown were filmed leaving the courthouse following the bond ruling. The three men avoided speaking to press, and were escorted out of the courthouse by the nearby security. Christian Combs and Quincy Brown were also seen entering the courthouse prior to the September 17 arraignment. The former may have been a bystander in court this week, but he is dealing with legal troubles of his own. Christian Combs was accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress in April.

Diddy's Son Christian Has Also Been Accused Of Assault

The woman who filed the lawsuit, Grace O’Marcaigh, alleged that Christian Combs assaulted her in December 2022. Diddy was named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which was openly criticized by Diddy attorney Aaron Dyer. The attorney called the accusations against Christian Combs "lewd and meritless" and criticized Grace O'Marcaigh's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, of manufacturing "lies" to exploit Diddy's family. Christian Combs has reportedly taken the most active role in Diddy's indictment.