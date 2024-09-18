50 Cent’s Diddy Docuseries Plans Appear To Inspire Investigation Discovery

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 11, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Sean P. Diddy Combs is seen on April 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)
ID's Diddy doc drops in 2025.

Earlier this week, Diddy was arrested and hit with various charges. According to TMZ, he's accused of "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." He appeared in court today after pleading not guilty to all charges. His request for release on bail was denied for the second time. Of course, the Bad Boy Records founder's legal saga has elicited reactions from several social media users and peers.

50 Cent was among the most outspoken critics of Diddy from the beginning. He even sold a docuseries about him to Netflix earlier this year, tentatively titled Diddy Do It. For now, it remains unclear exactly when that'll be released, but it looks like he's been beaten to the punch. Today, Investigation Discovery and Maxine Productions announce their own Diddy docuseries which is slated for release in 2025.

ID Announces Diddy Docuseries Coming In 2025

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas at Fox Theater on June 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Through access to archival footage and in-depth reporting from Rolling Stone, along with harrowing testimony from survivors as well as friends and colleagues who knew and worked with [Diddy] before his stardom, the multipart docuseries will offer insight into unfolding allegations against the once untouchable superstar,” ID said of the docuseries. “It will also highlight the toxic power dynamic that played out within the industry and kept many survivors silenced — until now.”

While it's possible that ID and Maxine Productions' doc will arrive sooner than 50 Cent's, he appeared confident in his ability to deliver what nobody else can in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter this year. “I’m the only one from Hip-Hop culture that’s produced quality projects,” he claimed. What do you think of Investigation Discovery and Maxine Productions announcing a Diddy docuseries coming in 2025? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

