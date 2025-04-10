Young Buck Hit With 30 Day Prison Sentence Ahead Of Looming Trial

BY Cole Blake 950 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 10th Annual Wine Amplified Festival At The Las Vegas Village In Las Vegas Day 2
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 10: Rapper Young Buck of G-Unit performs at the 10th annual Wine Amplified festival at the Las Vegas Village on October 10, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)
Young Buck is facing several charges, including domestic assault, vandalism, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and more.

Young Buck will serve 30 days in jail for "repeated violations of his bond supervision," Assistant District Attorney for Sumner County Eric Mauldin confirmed to TMZ. He explained to the outlet that the G-Unit rapper was supposed to meet with his supervisor while on bond supervision twice a month with GPS monitoring. The requirement is related to two cases, a drug case and a domestic violence case.

Buck was released on $60,000 bond in 2020, but a judge revoked that in court on Monday. After the 30 days behind bars, he'll get another consideration for bond. The incident comes as his trial date for the case approaches. It'll be kicking off on July 24. His official charges include allegations of domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and three counts of a violation order of protection.

Read More: Young Buck Sounds Reinvigorated On New Single "Don't Ask Me"

Young Buck's New Project

The legal drama comes after Young Buck put out a new EP, Renovation, last month. The project features a total of seven songs, including his recent single, "Honor Me." On the braggadocios single, he explains why fans should respect him. "My shirt says Seline and my shoes McQueen / I love bad b*tches, they like nice things / We gonna ball all day and see what the night brings," he raps.

In other news, Young Buck's been making headlines for feuding with 50 Cent. Buck discussed their relationship during an appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, which resulted in 50 calling him "ungrateful." 50 wrote in one post: “We didn’t have a problem till he didn’t know how to accept he’s gay. Got caught with a Tr*nny and got mad at me. Smh boy I didn’t know you mess with boy’s WTF should’ve signed to Bad Boy.” Later on, Buck ended up weighing in on 50's ongoing feud with Big Meech, warning him against going after the BMF founder. 50 was completely unfazed by the warning, writing on social media: "This fool fell out with me because he like boys."

Read More: Young Buck Wants His Respect On New Single, "Honor Me"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Young Buck - Honor Me Songs Young Buck Wants His Respect On New Single, "Honor Me" 1114
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Thinks “Ungrateful” Young Buck Should Have Signed To Diddy’s Label 2.9K
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert Music 50 Cent Laughs Off Young Buck's Warning About Trolling Big Meech 6.0K
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Music Young Buck And 50 Cent Reignite Debate Over $250K Record Contract 2.3K