Young Buck Hit With 30 Day Prison Sentence Ahead Of Looming Trial

Young Buck will serve 30 days in jail for "repeated violations of his bond supervision," Assistant District Attorney for Sumner County Eric Mauldin confirmed to TMZ. He explained to the outlet that the G-Unit rapper was supposed to meet with his supervisor while on bond supervision twice a month with GPS monitoring. The requirement is related to two cases, a drug case and a domestic violence case.

Buck was released on $60,000 bond in 2020, but a judge revoked that in court on Monday. After the 30 days behind bars, he'll get another consideration for bond. The incident comes as his trial date for the case approaches. It'll be kicking off on July 24. His official charges include allegations of domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and three counts of a violation order of protection.

Young Buck's New Project

The legal drama comes after Young Buck put out a new EP, Renovation, last month. The project features a total of seven songs, including his recent single, "Honor Me." On the braggadocios single, he explains why fans should respect him. "My shirt says Seline and my shoes McQueen / I love bad b*tches, they like nice things / We gonna ball all day and see what the night brings," he raps.