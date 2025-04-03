Young Buck Wants His Respect On New Single, "Honor Me"

Young Buck has shared a music video for his single, "Honor Me," which arrived last month following the release of his new EP, Renovation. On the track, he flaunts his credentials and explains why fans should respect him. "My shirt says Seline and my shoes McQueen / I love bad b*tches, they like nice things / We gonna ball all day and see what the night brings," he raps. The top comments on YouTube all show fans loving the new song. "How tf Buck literally getting better as time goes by when everyone else from his ara fell off. Someone needs to recognize this," one user wrote. Another added: "Y'all better respect this dude… This n***a been lit ever since he touched the scene… Do you thang big homie…. Respect from Florida."
The song comes as Young Buck's name has been popping up in headlines for his feud with 50 Cent. After Buck appeared on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, 50 labeled him "ungrateful" and claimed to have helped him pay his taxes. He wrote: “We didn’t have a problem till he didn’t know how to accept he’s gay. Got caught with a Tr*nny and got mad at me. Smh boy I didn’t know you mess with boy’s WTF should’ve signed to Bad Boy.” Buck also issued a warning to him amid his feud with Big Meech. Young Buck dropped Renovation back on March 15th.
Young Buck - "Honor Me"
Quotable Lyrics:
I got it now, ain't no stopping me, y'all should honor me
Ya b*tch, honor me, I done ran it up honestly
Even though I might've tripped and fell, I still got up
You ain't nothing out here in these streets with no products
