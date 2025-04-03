Young Buck Wants His Respect On New Single, "Honor Me"

Young Buck has shared a music video for his single, "Honor Me," which arrived last month following the release of his new EP, Renovation. On the track, he flaunts his credentials and explains why fans should respect him. "My shirt says Seline and my shoes McQueen / I love bad b*tches, they like nice things / We gonna ball all day and see what the night brings," he raps. The top comments on YouTube all show fans loving the new song. "How tf Buck literally getting better as time goes by when everyone else from his ara fell off. Someone needs to recognize this," one user wrote. Another added: "Y'all better respect this dude… This n***a been lit ever since he touched the scene… Do you thang big homie…. Respect from Florida."