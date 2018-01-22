renovation
- Pop CultureKanye West To Makeover Wyoming Ranch In Minimalist Style Of LA Home: ReportKanye West and Kim Kardashian are about to drop millions renovating their Wyoming ranch. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West & Kim Kardashian Have Finally Finished Renovations On Hidden Hills MansionRenovations are finally over. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Talks About Needing A “Titty Renovation” After Kulture Did Her FilthyCardi B hilariously talks about needing to tape her titties up after having Kulture.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDr. Dre's Home Renovations Include An Underground Expansion & Guard HouseDr. Dre may be building a bunker at his Brentwood mansion.By Alex Zidel
- TVGabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Flip A House For Charity In New HGTV SpecialGabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade will be flipping a house for charity in an upcoming HGTV special.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicDrake Is Dropping Serious Cash On His California Mansion RenovationsDrake's Hidden Hills home is getting a major overhaul. By Matt F