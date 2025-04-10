50 Cent Brutally Trolls Young Buck Over Viral Mugshot

It's clear that despite their legal battle coming to an end, there are still hard feelings between 50 Cent and Young Buck.

Recently, it was revealed that Young Buck will spend 30 days behind bars for alleged "repeated violations of his bond supervision." Assistant District Attorney for Sumner County, Eric Mauldin, told TMZ that the rapper was supposed to meet with his supervisor twice a month while on bond supervision. Allegedly, he failed to do so. His mugshot quickly began making its rounds online, and unsurprisingly, 50 Cent was among the first to weigh in.

He shared Young Buck's mugshot earlier today, throwing some serious shade in his caption. “Damn how dat [ninja]head get like that,” he asked. In a follow-up post, he shared a clip of animated villain Megamind, accompanied by "WTHELLY," Rob49's viral song. “I gotta get back to work,” Fif wrote. “LOL.” 50 Cent and Young Buck have been at odds for years now, ever since the former accused the latter of failing to uphold a G-Unit contract they signed in 2014. While their legal battle has concluded, it's clear that there are still hard feelings.

50 Cent & Young Buck Beef

This isn't the first time the two of them have clashed in recent months either. Back in February of this year, Young Buck hopped online to warn 50 Cent amid his fiery feud with Big Meech. "Shout out to Big Meech, welcome home," he said at the time. "Quit playing with dude, quit playing with dude. I'mma say that much." It doesn't look like Fif took his advice too seriously, however. In response, he brought up past allegations he's made about Young Buck's sexuality.

“This fool fell out with me because he like boys,” he wrote. “I didn’t tell him to go loving on a Tr*nny he couldn’t resist like that Bussy.” This is a reference to Young Buck getting "catfished" by a trans woman in the past, which he opened up about during a 2021 interview with VladTV.

