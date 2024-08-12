Young Buck Finally Able To Repay His $250,000 Debt To 50 Cent

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 04: 50 Cent and Young Buck attend the G-Unit Fan Meet and Greet at Bred Shop on March 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Young Buck had to sell off quite a bit.

According to a report from AllHipHop, Nashville rapper Young Buck, former G-Unit member, is now able to repay 50 Cent. This of course stems from the longstanding dispute between these two mortal enemies over failing to meet contractual obligations. Young Buck had to file for bankruptcy in May of 2020 due to severe financial struggles and jail time as well. However, because Fif felt that Buck was not living up to these requirements, the G-Unit boss was trying to block him from filing for bankruptcy. Overall, it seems that the head honcho has won the never-ending back-and-forth. Overall, $250,000 was the target for the multi-hyphenate, and he's getting all of it.

"According to documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, Buck has sold enough assets from his estate to cover all outstanding claims, including his debt to 50 Cent". The publication goes into further detail on exactly what Buck had to sell off. That reportedly includes jewelry, vehicles, and his catalog. Overall, all of this turned out to total $1,023,669.67.

Young Buck Can Reset After Paying 50 Cent

On top of removing this massive figure off his plate, Young Buck is also able to clear off his child support burden. That number has accumulated to $190,000 and is owed to the IRS. This has to be a great feeling for the Tennessee native, regardless of how he feels toward 50. It might be a decently long road back, but the veteran MC can start over a bit and focus on his future.

What are your thoughts on Young Buck paying back the $250,000 he owes to 50 Cent? Do you think the G-Unit signee will be able rebound fully after this? Does this signify the end of their ugly relationship npw that Fif has his money? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Young Buck and 50 Cent. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

