Young Buck Sounds Reinvigorated On New Single "Don't Ask Me"

He sounds aggressive as ever.

Young Buck isn't young anymore. The former G-Unit member has been through a lot since he first broke onto the scene in the early 2000s. He's seen tremendous commercial highs and dire financial lows, like a bankruptcy filing in 2010. Young Buck is back with a new single, however, and it proves that he has put all this experience to good use. The rapper sounds authoritative and aggressive on the song, proving that he still has what it takes to deliver the goods in 2024. "Don't Ask Me" is Buck's best single in years.

The instrumental definitely helps. Young Buck is not stuck in the production of the past, and instead taps DJ Paul KOM for a chilly, nocturnal sound bed. "Don't Ask Me" sounds like its contending with the ghosts of the past as Young Buck does the same lyrically. He makes reference to his complicated past with 50 Cent and G-Unit. He also makes reference to the recent beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Young Buck has been keeping tabs on the rap game, but he doesn't sound out of step. Instead, Buck sounds confident with where he's at. He knows he can still rattle off memorable bars. The chorus isn't anything crazy, but it's easy to repeat and keeps the viewer anchored to the beat. A winner.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: 50 Cent Sends Message To Young Buck As He Prepares To Repay Debt

Young Buck References His G-Unit Past On New Song

Quotable Lyrics: