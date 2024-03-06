Young Buck Bankruptcy: Nashville Native Denies Owing 50 Cent $250K

Young Buck has been facing financial struggles head-on for over a decade now, but he and his legal team are putting up a fight when it comes to paying Curtis Jackson back an alleged $250K advance from G-Unit. According to documents exclusively obtained by AllHipHop, this conflict between 50 Cent and Buck goes back to July 2014, with the former alleging that the latter's failure to complete his contract with the East Coast label means he owes hundreds of thousands of dollars. Meanwhile, the Nashville native claims the money was never classified as a loan, and therefore, he's not worried about returning it.

"They argue that any money Buck received would have been before the contract’s signing and should be considered an advance rather than a debt," the outlet says of the 42-year-old's lawyers. Attorney Jonathan Augusta also notes that "the contract lacks any provision requiring Buck to repay these funds, thereby challenging the basis of G-Unit Records’ claim." Overall, Buck's legal team is seeking to have the case dismissed.

Young Buck and 50 Cent Remain at Odds

It's worth noting that this isn't Buck's first time filing bankruptcy. That was back in 2010 when his debts to Fif, the IRS, his co-parent, and other poor spending habits caught up to him. The second instance was a decade later, focusing on "restructuring his debts under Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection" following a bumpy 2019 with jail time and more money struggles arising. In part, this strategic move has been an attempt to challenge Jackson, and we're eager to see what happens for both creatives when all is said and done.

Even when he has numerous legal battles and a hectic work schedule to stay on top of, 50 Cent knows how to keep us laughing. As he continues to work on his exposé documentary about Sean "Diddy" Combs, the New York native isn't tiptoeing as he loudly taunts the accused assailant and his alleged past transgressions. Read the latest on that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

