50 Cent Gets Mad At His Son For Seemingly Gambling With His Money

At this stage in his career, 50 Cent could certainly just ride off into the sunset and not worry about a single thing. Overall, he has made millions of dollars and has a ton of businesses. Moreover, he just finished his farewell tour which was a massive success. Fif is a legacy act in the world of hip-hop and he is well-respected by the fans and his peers. Given all that he has accomplished, no one would be mad if he one day decided to just retire from everything and spend time with his kids.

One of his kids is none other than Sire Jackson, who is 11 years old. Sometimes, Fif likes to feature Sire on his page and give the kid some hell from time to time. That is exactly what he did recently as Sire took a video at a basketball park. Sire could be seen on video taking free throws and trying to make some money in the process. “I’m going to call your dad and I’ma tell him to give me my money,” a person can be heard saying. “You’re betting your dad’s money right now.” At this point, Sire was down $500.

50 Cent Gives Sire A Talking To

This video prompted Fif to go to Instagram and write, "Just in, SIRE caught gambling with my money, his ass better made that shot!” Sire had put $600 on this shot so that he could recoup his money. However, had he not made the shot, he would have lost $1100 total. Thankfully for both Sire and Fif, the shot went in which led to a $100 profit. While $100 is not a lot of money, it can be for an 11-year-old. Hopefully, he doesn't spend it all in one place. Although with inflation, he may have no choice.

