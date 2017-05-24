sire
- Music50 Cent Gets Mad At His Son For Seemingly Gambling With His Money50 Cent is a funny dad.By Alexander Cole
- Music50 Cent Breaks Character With Heartfelt Father's Day PostTypically content to play the villain, 50 Cent takes a moment to celebrate his son Sire with a heartfelt Father's Day post. By Mitch Findlay
- TV50 Cent Details His 8 New TV Shows, New Music, & Setting His Son Up For Success50 Cent is the cover star for the new edition of Haute Living, speaking about his eight new television series, producing the theme songs for each one, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Rents Out Toys "R" Us After Son Says He Wants "The Whole Store"50 Cent singlehandedly saving Toys "R" Us. By Noah C
- Antics50 Cent's Son Wants Every Toy In Toys-R-Us For Christmas: "What The F*ck"50 Cent's son wants the whole store and it looks like Fif might do it.By Aron A.
- Original Content50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: The Long Kiss GoodnightFormer friends, former foes, and even Fortune 500 companies aren’t safe from Fofty or 50.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent's Son & Chris Brown's Daughter Are Still Best Friends: See New PicsSire Jackson and Royalty Brown hung out again recently.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Reflects On An Easter Filled With Father & Son Time50 Cent spent his Easter holiday in good company. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment50 Cent's Son Sire Meets Creepy-Looking Santa Claus On Christmas50 Cent managed to find the weirdest-looking Santa in the world and he didn't troll him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown's Daughter & 50 Cent's Son Are Best Buds On Their PlaydateSire Jackson linked up with Royalty Brown over the weekend for a quick playdate.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent's Son Sire Joins His Dad On The "Den Of Thieves" Red Carpet50 Cent and his son Sire make quite an impression on the red carpet. By Matt F
- Music50 Cent "Squashes Beef" With Son, Sire, Takes Him On Helicopter RideMore adventures with 50 Cent and his son Sire in New York City.By Aron A.
- Entertainment50 Cent Shares Story About Son Sire With New PhotoLittle guy stays cute no matter what.By Matt F