Young Buck Fans Demand His Release By Protesting Outside Of Prison

Young Buck Fans Protesting Prison Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Young Buck attends VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia at Hollywood Palladium on December 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
The court sentenced Young Buck to 30 days in prison for allegedly skipping mandatory bond supervision check-ins over criminal charges.

The recent arrest of Young Buck led to some old rap beefs to flare up once more. But most importantly, it also resulted in a gaggle of fans showing their support and demanding his release.

According to AllHipHop and WKRN Channel 2, a group of fans protested outside of a Sumner County prison on Wednesday (April 23). The Tennessee rapper is still inside there following a 30-day jail sentence handed down from a Tennessee court. Protestors accused local authorities of corrupt practices and advocated for systemic reform.

One protestor reportedly expressed hope to WKRN Channel 2 about this protest being able to "weed out corrupt police, judges, and District Attorneys" as its goal. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office responded to the protest in a statement shared with WKRN Channel 2.

"We thank the demonstrators for their cooperation and for expressing their views in a lawful and respectful manner. Our office remains committed to ensuring public safety while safeguarding the constitutional rights of every citizen," Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock stated.

Why Was Young Buck Arrested?

For those unaware, Young Buck received a 30-day prison sentence for allegedly failing to comply with court-ordered check-ins. This relates to bond supervision agreements as he awaits trial for alleged domestic assault and possession of a firearm by a person with a felony history. That trial will begin on July 24, if everything goes according to the current schedule at press time.

Buck also faces other legal issues, such as alleged instances of damaging his ex girlfriend's vehicle and vandalism. The court took him in on April 7 of this year after they found him in contempt.

He allegedly did not comply with twice-monthly meetings and GPS monitoring, according to reported court documents in his continued legal battle for alleged domestic assault and firearm possession. Due to these violations, the court revoked Young Buck's bond. They will set a new bond amount once this new 30-day sentence is over.

Still, he continues to release new music even with all these legal roadblocks. Young Buck released the new "Honor Me" single earlier this year, and might have more music on the way.

