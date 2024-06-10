Cheo Hodari Coker Gets Candid On Notorious Young Buck 2004 VIBE Awards Stabbing

BYLavender Alexandria267 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ACE Comic Con
SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 24: Creator, Writer, Executive Producer and Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker discusses season 2 of the hit Netflix series, Marvel's Luke Cage on stage during ACE Comic Con at WaMu Theatre on June 24, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
Coker revealed some new details on the situation to fans.

Stories like the notorious 2004 backstage brawl and stabbing at the 2004 VIBE Awards stick in the heads of rap fans for years. That's why when somebody who is at the heart of the incident decides to go into details, fans hang on every word even if its a full two decades later. That was the case with Cheo Hodari Coker over the weekend. The writer posted an enticing offer to his followers on Twitter. "It's been 20 years...y'all want to hear a story about the 2004 VIBE Awards?" his enticing first post read. That led to a full 20-tweet saga telling the full story.

The first half of the story takes place during the planning time in advance of the show itself. Coker details running into Suge Knight while leaving a restaurant and realizing that the rap mogul had plans to attend the award show. He describes telling the team working on panning the event that Suge Knight planned on attending, which sparked a less-than-stellar reaction. Then Coker transitions into the night of the event, first warning the show's director to limit Dr. Dre's exposure as much as possible as he made his way to accept an award. But that advice was ignored, resulting in a violent clash. Check out the full Twitter thread Coker shared below.

Read More: 50 Cent & Young Buck Go Back & Forth Over Sexuality Claims

Cheo Hodari Coker Details 2004 VIBE Awards

"Place went crazy. Brawl broke out. Young Buck came at him with a knife from his table and stabbed him...and in the back of the room....Suge laughed his ass off..." one of the last tweets in Coker's thread reads. He concludes by sharing the way he had to rewrite almost the entire rest of the show following the brawl.

What do you think of the new details Coker gave about the notorious 2004 VIBE Awards fight that resulted in a stabbing? Do any of the new details he shared about the event surprise you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cast of "Luke Cage" Explain To "The Breakfast Club" How Hip-Hop Influenced The Show

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesMusicCast of "Luke Cage" Explain To "The Breakfast Club" How Hip-Hop Influenced The Show2.5K
MusicNetflix Releases Final "Luke Cage" Extended Trailer80
MusicHip-Hop Vs. Everybody: 10 Rap/Non-Rap Feuds178
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NetflixMusicReason For "Luke Cage" Cancellation Reportedly Revealed39.2K