Cheo Hodari Coker Gets Candid On Notorious Young Buck 2004 VIBE Awards Stabbing

Stories like the notorious 2004 backstage brawl and stabbing at the 2004 VIBE Awards stick in the heads of rap fans for years. That's why when somebody who is at the heart of the incident decides to go into details, fans hang on every word even if its a full two decades later. That was the case with Cheo Hodari Coker over the weekend. The writer posted an enticing offer to his followers on Twitter. "It's been 20 years...y'all want to hear a story about the 2004 VIBE Awards?" his enticing first post read. That led to a full 20-tweet saga telling the full story.

The first half of the story takes place during the planning time in advance of the show itself. Coker details running into Suge Knight while leaving a restaurant and realizing that the rap mogul had plans to attend the award show. He describes telling the team working on panning the event that Suge Knight planned on attending, which sparked a less-than-stellar reaction. Then Coker transitions into the night of the event, first warning the show's director to limit Dr. Dre's exposure as much as possible as he made his way to accept an award. But that advice was ignored, resulting in a violent clash. Check out the full Twitter thread Coker shared below.

Cheo Hodari Coker Details 2004 VIBE Awards

"Place went crazy. Brawl broke out. Young Buck came at him with a knife from his table and stabbed him...and in the back of the room....Suge laughed his ass off..." one of the last tweets in Coker's thread reads. He concludes by sharing the way he had to rewrite almost the entire rest of the show following the brawl.