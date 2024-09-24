Romeo Miller Says It'll Be Hard For People To Forgive Diddy

“I do want to give some gems to the kids out there because you got to live and you got to learn from other people. When you get that much power you have to be willing to do what’s right," he said. "That’s what our kids got to know coming up. Everything comes full circle. And from my experience, I would say that you always got to apologize. If you do wrong in any way, you got to go to that person behind closed doors and try to make it right. Nobody’s perfect. But justice always comes around so you have to do your best part. When you know you messed up, try to make it right. God forgives all but humans, it's a little bit harder for us to forgive. We all make the bed that we lay in."