Romeo Miller Says It'll Be Hard For People To Forgive Diddy

Invest Fest 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Actor/recording artist Romeo Miller speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Romeo Miller says "justice always comes around."

Romeo Miller says Diddy needs to apologize for his alleged actions and he'll receive forgiveness from God, but earning back the trust of everyone else will be "a little bit harder." He discussed the Bad Boy mogul's shocking arrest during an interview with TMZ, earlier this week.

“I do want to give some gems to the kids out there because you got to live and you got to learn from other people. When you get that much power you have to be willing to do what’s right," he said. "That’s what our kids got to know coming up. Everything comes full circle. And from my experience, I would say that you always got to apologize. If you do wrong in any way, you got to go to that person behind closed doors and try to make it right. Nobody’s perfect. But justice always comes around so you have to do your best part. When you know you messed up, try to make it right. God forgives all but humans, it's a little bit harder for us to forgive. We all make the bed that we lay in."

Diddy's Lawyer Speaks With The Press Outside Of His Bail Hearing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, speaks to members of the media outside U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Authorities arrested Diddy in New York City, last week, publishing a 14-page federal indictment against him. It detailed allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, to which he has already pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, was unable to get him out on bail and he remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Romeo Miller Speaks On Diddy's Arrest

Check out Miller's full comments on Diddy with TMZ below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Romeo Miller and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

