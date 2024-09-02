Lil Nas X Wants More "Homosexual Vixens" In The Hip-Hop Community: "We Deserve A Brittany Renner Too!"

Lil Nas X wants the gay community to have its own Lori Harvey.

Lil Nas X says there aren't enough "homosexual vixens" in the hip-hop community for him to date. He joked about the situation on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night while calling for his own version of Brittany Renner and Lori Harvey. "Being a gay rapper is hard," Nas began in his post. "Straight n****s got all the baddies. we need more known homosexual vixens! Where are our Clermont twins, where is OUR Lori Harvey, we deserve a Brittany Renner too!"

Users had plenty of jokes in response to the post. One fan wrote: "I'm afraid I can't help in that department, but if you decide you need a white bisexual auntie, you know where to find me." Another similarly complained: "That's a hard out here for a woman that likes other women also. It's like which flavor of flannel would you like your woman in."

Lil Nas X & Camila Cabello Attend Met Gala After Party Together

Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello at Richie Akiva's 10th Annual "The After" Met Gala After Party held at Casa Cipriani on May 6, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images)

Outside of his sexuality and jokes on social media, Nas has made headlines for a number of singles this year. He kicked things off with the controversial, "J Christ," as well as "Where Do We Go Now," in January. More recently, he teamed up with Camila Cabello for the song, "He Knows." He also dropped the documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, on Max. As for his own full-length project, he shared his last album, Montero, back in 2021. He has yet to confirm his plans for a second studio album but is rumored to be working on a sequel to his breakthrough mixtape, NASARATI.

Lil Nas X Jokes About Being A Gay Rapper