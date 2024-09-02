Lil Nas X Wants More "Homosexual Vixens" In The Hip-Hop Community: "We Deserve A Brittany Renner Too!"

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Lil Nas X wants the gay community to have its own Lori Harvey.

Lil Nas X says there aren't enough "homosexual vixens" in the hip-hop community for him to date. He joked about the situation on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night while calling for his own version of Brittany Renner and Lori Harvey. "Being a gay rapper is hard," Nas began in his post. "Straight n****s got all the baddies. we need more known homosexual vixens! Where are our Clermont twins, where is OUR Lori Harvey, we deserve a Brittany Renner too!"

Users had plenty of jokes in response to the post. One fan wrote: "I'm afraid I can't help in that department, but if you decide you need a white bisexual auntie, you know where to find me." Another similarly complained: "That's a hard out here for a woman that likes other women also. It's like which flavor of flannel would you like your woman in."

Read More: Tyler The Creator Reacts To Azealia Banks Shipping Him & Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X & Camila Cabello Attend Met Gala After Party Together

Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello at Richie Akiva's 10th Annual "The After" Met Gala After Party held at Casa Cipriani on May 6, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images)

Outside of his sexuality and jokes on social media, Nas has made headlines for a number of singles this year. He kicked things off with the controversial, "J Christ," as well as "Where Do We Go Now," in January. More recently, he teamed up with Camila Cabello for the song, "He Knows." He also dropped the documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, on Max. As for his own full-length project, he shared his last album, Montero, back in 2021. He has yet to confirm his plans for a second studio album but is rumored to be working on a sequel to his breakthrough mixtape, NASARATI.

Lil Nas X Jokes About Being A Gay Rapper

Check out Nas' post about his sexuality pertaining to being in the hip-hop community on X below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nas on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Nas X Has Surprising Take On Beyonce & Shaboozey's Country Music Success

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...