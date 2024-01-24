Lil Nas X Makes Light Of "J Christ" Charting At "Funny Number" 69: "This Is Our Moment!"

Lil Nas X's new single, "J Christ," had a disappointing debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, landing at number 69. However, the controversial rapper is celebrating the placement on Twitter, describing it as a "funny number."

“We did it boys! We reached the funny number. Be very proud of yourselves. This is our moment!” he wrote. Fans shared plenty of jokes in response as well. "In honor of your song going #69, you should 69 with 69 lucky fans!" one user replied. Another wrote: "We’re gagging at 69!! Nothing serious!"

US rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Nas X performs during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux on July 4, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The disappointing Hot 100 debut comes after Nas faced plenty of backlash for the music video associated with the song. Many voices on social media, including Boosie Badazz, felt it was disrespectful to Christianity. Nas eventually explained his thinking and apologized for some of his behavior while promoting the release. "I wanted to explain where my head at and where it’s been for the last week,” he said online. “First of all, when I did the artwork, I knew there would be some upset people, simply because religion is a very sensitive topic for a lot of people. But I also didn’t mean to mock — this wasn’t like a, ‘F*ck you to you people! F*ck you to Christians!’ It was not that. It was literally me saying, ‘Oh, I’m back like Jesus.’”

Lil Nas X Celebrates Billboard Chart Placement

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">we did it boys! we reached the funny number. be very proud of yourselves. this is our moment! https://t.co/lI9FkdTspb — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 23, 2024

Nas also apologized for a video of him eating several communion wafers. "I will say, though, with the communion video with me eating the crackers and juice, I thought that video was gonna lighten the mood, to take it down less serious … I do apologize for that," he added. "I am sorry for that. That was overboard.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Nas X on HotNewHipHop.

