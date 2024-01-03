Lil Nas X Dubs Himself "God's Favorite" While Responding To Haters

Lil Nas X reflected on the backlash he's faced throughout his career in a post on Twitter, on Wednesday. In doing so, he labeled himself "God's favorite." His post comes after Dave Chappelle brought up meeting him during his new Netflix special.

"I love this constant cycle the world has with me," Nas began. "When i started making music yall told me i was just another twitter rapper. then i made the biggest song of all time. Y'all called me a one hit wonder. then i dropped one the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits. Now yall saying my new shit not finna do nothing. At some point yall gotta realize I am gods favorite."

Lil Nas X Attends MTV Video Music Awards

Chappelle's story about Nas began by recalling the rapper accosting him at a party for not appearing in one of his music videos. Later, he labels him a "dreamer" and adds: “’What do you want to be when you grow up, Lil Nas X?’ That n***a stood up in front of the whole class: I want to be the gayest n***a that ever lived. I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole, all the way to the depths of hell, and suck the devil’s d**k at ten o’ clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see me.’ Shockingly, that was the only dream that worked out.” Nas responded to the clip on Twitter. "Y'all gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce," he wrote.

Lil Nas X Labels Himself "God's Favorite"

Elsewhere on social media, Wednesday, Nas teased dropping new music next week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nas on HotNewHipHop.

