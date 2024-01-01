Dave Chappelle Details Lil Nas X Run-In During Latest Stand-Up Special

Dave Chappelle reflected on meeting Lil Nas X during his newest stand-up special for Netflix. He says the rapper approached him at a party and asked why he refused to be in one of his music videos. Chappelle didn't specify what video Nas was referring to while also claiming not to know what he was talking about.

“I know a dreamer when I see one and I’ve met many powerful dreamers in my life — none more powerful than the man who calls himself Lil Nas X,” Chappelle begins. “I met this n***a at a party; I had no idea who he was. But the minute he walked in that party, I knew I was in his dream. Everybody in the party was another dreamer. Everyone was famous. But when that n***a walked in, he was dressed like C-3PO. He was shining! Everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, there he is! That’s Lil Nas X!’ I didn’t know who he was.”

Dave Chappelle Attends De La Soul's The D.A.I.S.Y. Experience

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: Dave Chappelle attends De La Soul’s The DA.I.S.Y. Experience, produced in conjunction with Amazon Music, at Webster Hall on March 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Amazon)

Chappelle concluded: “For some reason, out of all them dreamers, he walked right up to me. And he said, ‘I tried to get you in my video.’ I didn’t know what the f*ck he was talking about. I said, ‘What video?’ And he just looked at me like, ‘You know what video,’ and walked away. And I watched him walk away. I said, ‘Man, this n***a is having a very powerful dream.'” Check out his full bit on the incident below.

Dave Chappelle On Meeting Lil Nas X

Dave Chappelle speaks on meeting Lil Nas X in his new Netflix special

Chappelle's The Dreamer is his seventh special for Netflix in the six years he's been working with the streaming platform. Elsewhere in the routine, he addresses his relationship with the trans community, disabled people, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dave Chappelle and Lil Nas X on HotNewHipHop.

