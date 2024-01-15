Lil Nas X Addresses Backlash To “J Christ” Music Video

Lil Nas X has addressed, and partially apologized, for his recent “J Christ” music video as well as some of the promotion surrounding it. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nas clarified his intentions with the video and apologized for the clip of him throwing back several cups of communion wine and wafers.

“I wanted to not necessarily apologize but I wanted to explain where my head’s at and where it’s been for the past week,” he began. “First of all, when I did the artwork I knew there would be some upset people or whatnot, simply because religion is a very sensitive topic for a lot of people. But I also didn’t mean to mock. This wasn’t a ‘fuck you’ to you people, ‘fuck you to the Christians.’ It was not that. It was literally me saying, ‘Oh, I’m back like Jesus,’ that was the whole thing.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Lil Nas X poses in the press room during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV)

From there, he brought up his "Call Me By Your Name" video and explained that he understands that "anything I do related to religion could be seen as mockery," but affirms, "that was not the case with this.” As for the controversial communion video, he adds: “I will say with the communion video, with me eating the crackers and juice, I thought that video was going to be the video to lighten the mood. I thought that was something we all wanted to do as kids, but I didn’t understand the reality of what it is. It’s me eating the communion, which is the symbolism of Jesus’ blood and bones or something like that, I don’t remember completely. I didn’t mean it as a cannibalism thing or whatever the freak… I do apologize for that, I will say I am sorry for that.” Check out Nas' full explanation below.

Lil Nas X Speaks On Recent Backlash

Among the many voices to speak out against Lil Nas X for the video was Boosie BadAzz, who labeled it "disrespectful." Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Nas X on HotNewHipHop.

