DJ Akademiks Slams Meek Mill For Allegedly Snitching And Threatening Him

Recently, DJ Akademiks took to X to weigh in on The Breakfast Club's reaction to some news about Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Reportedly, the project is expected to top the Billboard 200, which surprised at least some of the hosts. Akademiks was quick to call them out, accusing them of hating on the Toronto rapper.

"This type of hating should be a olympic sport. What he do to that chick who look like a man and the other one?" he wrote. One fellow user took the opportunity to reply, suggesting that he was being a hypocrite. They reminded Ak of the hate he's thrown Meek Mill's way in the past, arguing that it's no different. "The same hate you threw meek Mills way on behalf of your baby daddy drake ??" they questioned. "Amazing these F.A.N's can't see the hypocrisy they offer up for the people." The personality immediately defended his stance. According to him, he has plenty of reasons to have issues with Meek Mill, and isn't afraid to be upfront about it.

DJ Akademiks & Meek Mill's Beef

"Meek Mill SNITCHED on me to the Governor of Pennsylvania... Threatened to come to my house (which his h*e a** never did) and inflict violence... plus tried to hurt my platform. That n***a can eat a d*ck. Im up front with my dislike for that b*tch a** n***a," he alleged. Clearly, Akademiks stands by his distaste for Meek Mill, and doesn't plan on backing down any time soon.