Meek Mill Eviscerates Social Media User Who Called Him "Slow"

BY Alexander Cole 668 Views
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Rapper Meek Mill on the sidelines during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Meek Mill is someone who is constantly being clowned online and there is no doubt that he isn't short on clap backs.

Meek Mill is well-established in the hip-hop world at this point, although he has proven to be polarizing despite all of his success. If you were to go on social media, you would see a whole bunch of tweets clowning on Meek. No, they're not still stuck in 2016. Instead, these people are going after the Philadelphia rapper for every little thing he says online. Has he said things that are out of touch? Sure. But the hate for Meek has become borderline obsessive at this point.

The man cannot say anything on his Twitter without being made fun of. For the most part, Meek Mill has been patient and gracious about this. But at a certain point, anyone would want to clap back at the noise. This was especially true over the weekend as Meek explained why he doesn't wear suits to formal events. Overall, he gave a solid enough reason, but one Twitter user decided to call him "slow," regardless. These insults directed at the artist have become the norm, and he is no longer standing for it.

Is Meek Mill Dropping New Music Soon?

"I have millions in my bank account ... respected by the streets and the wealthy ... with over 30m raised to fight the system with reform... all houses owned from my gmom and mom... and I look out for my community ... let's compare lives right here in front of the world lol," Meek Mill wrote. Overall, this is a pretty solid clap back. At the end of the day, you have to be smart to be somewhat successful and Meek has made plenty of himself over the years.

Hopefully, people will begin to lay off of Meek Mill sooner rather than later. It has become a very weird obsession online to hate on him. Thankfully, his music is speaking for itself. Although he has no immediate plans for an album, his very on the Fridayy track "Proud of Me" has earned him lots of praise. Let's hope that he keeps giving us new music in the near future.

