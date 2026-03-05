Drake Allegedly Extorted By Hackers As "ICEMAN" Leaks Continue To Plague Rollout

BY Alexander Cole
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake is trying to drop "ICEMAN" right now, however, leakers and hackers are making it incredibly difficult on the artist.

Drake is currently in the midst of his ICEMAN rollout, and there is no denying that the project remains the most anticipated of 2026. In a year where we have seen releases from A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, and even Baby Keem, Drizzy is still the one the fans want to hear from.

Unfortunately, it feels as though the album is wrapped up in delays. Last Summer, we were getting ICEMAN episodes with the expectation that the project would drop before the end of 2025. However, things took a turn, and Drake went back to the drawing board.

Since that time, DJ Akademiks has been a middleman of sorts between Drake and the fans. In fact, the commentator has been hopping on stream to deliver some snippets to the fanbase. This has been appreciated by the fans, although as it turns out, Drake's team has been less than amused.

During a recent stream, Akademiks revealed that he exchanged some words with the artist following the airing of one of these snippets. As it turns out, Drake was being extorted by hackers who wanted to leak his music.

Drake Extorted By Hackers

As Akademiks explains, these hackers were mostly holding off on leaking Drake's music. However, once Akademiks played the songs on stream, it made the hackers think that Drizzy was signing off on these songs, hitting the internet. Subsequently, the songs would get leaked, and would mess up the artist's ICEMAN rollout.

Consequently, Akademiks has made it clear that he will no longer be playing ICEMAN snippets on stream. Instead, he will let Drake release songs and snippets as he sees fit. Otherwise, Drake will have to keep deleting songs from his album.

Clearly, the artist wants his ICEMAN project to be a complete surprise. Having leakers ruin that surprise has to be frustrating. It also appears to be why the album has not received an official release date. It's the Playboi Carti conundrum all over again.

Hopefully, the leakers go away and allow Drake to release ICEMAN on his own terms.

