Drake Thanks Young Thug's Attorney On "BRIAN STEEL"

A few tracks on Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U are causing a stir on social media already. "GIMME A HUG" is one as The Boy takes centerstage to reflect on his feud with Kendrick Lamar. Joe Budden and Melyssa Ford also catch a stray on the track, as their saga continues. Overall, though, the message is that he's apparently ready to move on from the noise. However, it seems like Drake can't say that about Metro Boomin and Future on "BRIAN STEEL." "Broski just hit me, said, "Put all the beef on the side," I can't / Mm-mm, I'm heated now, yeah."
This a potential reference to Thugger's tweet begging all three of them to put their differences aside. "We all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin." Hopefully, they all can, as we completely agree with the freed MC. Speaking of which, Drake is one of the happiest about his turbulent trial being through. So much so actually, that he decided to make this track in honor of Brian Steel. He was the Georgia icon's attorney that was crucial in getting him released. "Shout Brian Steel, I'm too geeked for the guys / Yeah, woah, I've been in the house, but I'm comin' outside tonight." Leading up the tape's release, fans were wondering if Drake's "brother" would be on this track. However, it looks we will have to wait a little longer before we get their reunion.
Drake "BRIAN STEEL"
Quotable Lyrics:
N****s want meet up, talk about sh*t, I'm vegan now (For real)
Evil eyes were staring at me and I see it now
Yeah, shout Brian Steel, take off the cuffs, we leavin' now, ayy, what?
You just hit me up like, "W-Y-D?"
Same old sh*t, girl, you know what's up with me
Beefing with boys that we don't ever see