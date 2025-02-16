Drake Thanks Young Thug's Attorney On "BRIAN STEEL"

It's a bit of a novelty track, but it's nice to see Drake give Thugger's legal rep love.

N****s want meet up, talk about sh*t, I'm vegan now (For real) Evil eyes were staring at me and I see it now Yeah, shout Brian Steel, take off the cuffs, we leavin' now, ayy, what? You just hit me up like, "W-Y-D?" Same old sh*t, girl, you know what's up with me Beefing with boys that we don't ever see

This a potential reference to Thugger's tweet begging all three of them to put their differences aside. "We all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin ." Hopefully, they all can, as we completely agree with the freed MC. Speaking of which, Drake is one of the happiest about his turbulent trial being through. So much so actually, that he decided to make this track in honor of Brian Steel. He was the Georgia icon's attorney that was crucial in getting him released. " Shout Brian Steel , I'm too geeked for the guys / Yeah, woah, I've been in the house, but I'm comin' outside tonight." Leading up the tape's release, fans were wondering if Drake's "brother" would be on this track. However, it looks we will have to wait a little longer before we get their reunion.

A few tracks on Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U are causing a stir on social media already. "GIMME A HUG" is one as The Boy takes centerstage to reflect on his feud with Kendrick Lamar . Joe Budden and Melyssa Ford also catch a stray on the track, as their saga continues. Overall, though, the message is that he's apparently ready to move on from the noise. However, it seems like Drake can't say that about Metro Boomin and Future on "BRIAN STEEL." "Broski just hit me, said, "Put all the beef on the side," I can't / Mm-mm, I'm heated now, yeah."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.