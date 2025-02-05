Drake Shows Love To His "Brother" Young Thug During Australian Concert

Drake gave a big shout out to Young Thug while performing on his Anita Max Win Tour in Perth, Australia on Tuesday night. A clip of the moment is circulating on social media. "Shout out to my brother Young Thug. Welcome home," Drake said on stage in between songs. Fans in the audience appeared to be loving the wholesome moment with the crowd erupting in applause.

Drake and Thug have been close friends for years at this point. When Thug finally got out of jail back in 2024, DJ Akademiks reported that the Toronto rapper flew out to give him $1 million as a gift. “When Thug gets let out of jail, the talk is this: They say two hours afterward, Drake flew to Thug and allegedly gave him a [million dollars],” Akademiks said on one of his livestreams at the time. “Drake didn’t tell me this. Drake gon’ hit me up and be, like, ‘Who told you this?’” Check out the clip of Drake giving a shout out to Young Thug below.

Drake & Young Thug's Collaborations Over The Years

Drake and Young Thug have collaborated numerous times over the years. The two worked on 2017's “Ice Melts” from the More Life project as well as the Certified Lover Boy track, "Way 2 Sexy," from 2021, among several others. Most recently, Drake dropped the single, "It's Up," on his 100 Gigs EP in 2024 featuring appearances from Thug and 21 Savage.