Drake & PartyNextDoor’s “Brian Steele” Song Title Sparks Young Thug Feature Speculation

Drake fans have been anxiously awaiting his upcoming album with PartyNextDoor for months, and now, they're closer than ever to finally hearing it. The project is slated for release tomorrow just in time for Valentine's Day, and it's fittingly titled $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. Today, the Toronto rapper decided to give them a preview of what's to come by unveiling the tracklist. One song title in particular has gotten fans speculating about a potential feature, and they can't wait to find out whether or not they're onto something.

The song title in question is "Brian Steele," a name reminiscent of Atlanta attorney Brian Steel. Steel famously represented Young Thug throughout the YSL RICO case. He received a great deal of praise both during the trial and after the rapper's release, as fans commended him for helping the artist finally return home. While it's unconfirmed whether or not Young Thug will appear on Drake's album, Drake has spoken about Young Thug's prison release on various occasions.

Who Is Brian Steel?

Earlier this month, for example, Drake gave him a shoutout during one of the stops on his Australian "Anita Max Win" tour. "Shout out to my brother Young Thug. Welcome home," he said onstage in Perth, leading the crowd to go wild. Back in December, Drake also joined internet personality Adin Ross for a livestream. During it, he expressed how excited he was to hear Young Thug's new music. "I can't wait for new Young Thug music," he said at the time. "Welcome home, Thug."