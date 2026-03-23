Nicki Minaj's Manager Responds To Reports That She Dropped Her

Nicki Minaj's unapologetic support of the Republican party has been incredibly controversial. So much so that's its ruining her relationships with management. That's at least what inside sources are telling The Jasmine Brand, they can exclusively report.
If you didn't know, Minaj's manager is industry titan, Debra Antney, who's also known for being Waka Flocka Flame's mother. She heads Mizay Entertainment and over the course of her career, she's assisted a lot of superstar names including her own son, Gucci Mane, and more.
However, Minaj may no longer be a part of that list thanks to a reported difference in political views. The rapper has yet to respond to this claim; however, Antney has, doing so in recent hours since the initial report went up late last night.
The Jasmine Brand caught wind of Antney's activity on her Instagram, which saw her repost a couple of items suggesting this isn't true.
One of her posts included a reupload of someone stating the outlet's report as "false." Then, Antney reshared a Minaj fan account's post celebrating the fact that Pink Friday 2 is now eligible for a 2x Platinum Certification.
Nicki Minaj's MAGA Support
All in all, the details don't seem to be completely smoothed out just yet. We're curious to see what Nicki Minaj has to say about this if she decides to respond.
She's certainly been active on her social media accounts, especially X (formerly Twitter).
Also during the weekend, the Trinidadian superstar's Spotify numbers saw a huge boost across multiple corners of the globe. They were up considerably in places such as the United Kingdom, U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Nigeria. This also presumably increased average daily streams on the platform to 10.1 million.
As a result, she took a moment to appreciate her fans while also taking a shot at those trying to cancel her. "Winning is the new canceled. Thank you, Barbz. Love you. For LIFE," she responded.