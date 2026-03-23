Nicki Minaj's Manager Responds To Reports That She Dropped Her

BY Zachary Horvath
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2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
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Nicki Minaj's manager, Debra Antney, was reported to have dropped her over a difference in political views, but that may not be true.

Nicki Minaj's unapologetic support of the Republican party has been incredibly controversial. So much so that's its ruining her relationships with management. That's at least what inside sources are telling The Jasmine Brand, they can exclusively report.

If you didn't know, Minaj's manager is industry titan, Debra Antney, who's also known for being Waka Flocka Flame's mother. She heads Mizay Entertainment and over the course of her career, she's assisted a lot of superstar names including her own son, Gucci Mane, and more.

However, Minaj may no longer be a part of that list thanks to a reported difference in political views. The rapper has yet to respond to this claim; however, Antney has, doing so in recent hours since the initial report went up late last night.

The Jasmine Brand caught wind of Antney's activity on her Instagram, which saw her repost a couple of items suggesting this isn't true.

One of her posts included a reupload of someone stating the outlet's report as "false." Then, Antney reshared a Minaj fan account's post celebrating the fact that Pink Friday 2 is now eligible for a 2x Platinum Certification.

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Nicki Minaj's MAGA Support

All in all, the details don't seem to be completely smoothed out just yet. We're curious to see what Nicki Minaj has to say about this if she decides to respond.

She's certainly been active on her social media accounts, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Also during the weekend, the Trinidadian superstar's Spotify numbers saw a huge boost across multiple corners of the globe. They were up considerably in places such as the United Kingdom, U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Nigeria. This also presumably increased average daily streams on the platform to 10.1 million.

As a result, she took a moment to appreciate her fans while also taking a shot at those trying to cancel her. "Winning is the new canceled. Thank you, Barbz. Love you. For LIFE," she responded.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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