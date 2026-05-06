Drake Confirms Release Date For "ICEMAN" Episode 4

Drake is going to be dropping his new album, ICEMAN, on Friday, May 15. Overall, this is going to be one of the biggest albums of the entire year. Fans have been waiting for ICEMAN since last Summer, and finally, Drizzy is about to deliver.

Having said that, it has been months since we got another ICEMAN episode. In Episode 1, we got "What Did I Miss?" Subsequently, the second episode brought us "Which One?" with Central Cee. From there, the third episode delivered "Dog House" with Julia Wolf and Yeat.

The fans have been waiting for that fourth episode, or any such indication that the episode would be dropping. Well, on Wednesday evening, Drake came through for his fans with a major revelation. ICEMAN Episode 4 is going to be coming out on May 14.

Drake Is Dropping Episode 4 Next Week

This is a huge deal for Drake's rollout. However, it is unclear what time the episode will drop. It could either come out in the afternoon as a nice little appetizer, or it could take place in the evening as some sort of countdown to midnight.

Every single episode has brought forth some kind of single. Given the fact that Drake is also promoting his previous episodes on social media right now, one has to wonder if the three previous releases will, in fact, make their way onto ICEMAN.

The reception to these songs was mostly tepid. While "What Did I Miss?" was a bona fide smash, the other songs left a little bit to be desired. Either way, Drake has some massive decisions to make heading into this album.