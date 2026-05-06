DJ Whoo Kid Suggests Kendrick Lamar's "Moment" Can't Compare To Drake's Commercial Dominance

BY Aron A.
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports
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"ICEMAN" is on the way.

We’re less than 10 days away from the release of ICEMAN. Exciting. As we pass the two-year anniversary of “Not Like Us” and “The Heart Pt. 6,” Drake’s revving up for the most consequential album of his career, one that either proves the naysayers wrong or upholds the general sentiment surrounding his presence in hip-hop for the past two years. However, the narrative that once dominated the news cycle seems to be turning in his favor as plenty of the OGs have expressed their disappointment in rap’s decline as a result of Drake’s absence.

Most recently, DJ Whoo Kid chimed in on the hype around Drake’s upcoming release during an interview with Diverse Mentality, as well as the duration of Kendrick’s reign at the top. While discussing the story behind the “Whoo Kid” drop on Drake’s “Push Ups,” he argued that Kendrick’s success was a “moment.” “Everything is a moment. Kendrick had his moment. Six months, he’s the man. Then he [did] Super Bowl, he’s the man,” Whoo Kid explained.

In contrast, the legendary DJ said that Drake’s often used patience as a tool and it shows in his longevity. “As you can see, where has hip-hop been? There’s no Billboard chart, there’s no nothing,” he continued, acknowledging that Max B, French Montana and Sexyy Red might be an exception to that. “I’m not an expert in this. I know when [Drake’s] here, we’re on the charts,” he added. 

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

Kendrick Lamar's "Moment" Vs. Drake's Longevity, According To Whoo Kid

Whoo Kid’s assessment lines up with recent headlines regarding hip-hop’s drop from the Hot 100 recently. A few weeks ago, fans realized that the last hip-hop song in the Billboard Hot 100 was Drake’s “What Did I Miss.” Since then, it’s been sorely lacking. Meanwhile, people like Fat Joe, Talib Kweli and The Game have echoed similar sentiments regarding Drake’s dominance. Check out the clip above and sound off in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake Can't Save The Algorithm

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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