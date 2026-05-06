DJ Whoo Kid Suggests Kendrick Lamar's "Moment" Can't Compare To Drake's Commercial Dominance

We’re less than 10 days away from the release of ICEMAN. Exciting. As we pass the two-year anniversary of “Not Like Us” and “The Heart Pt. 6,” Drake’s revving up for the most consequential album of his career, one that either proves the naysayers wrong or upholds the general sentiment surrounding his presence in hip-hop for the past two years. However, the narrative that once dominated the news cycle seems to be turning in his favor as plenty of the OGs have expressed their disappointment in rap’s decline as a result of Drake’s absence.

Most recently, DJ Whoo Kid chimed in on the hype around Drake’s upcoming release during an interview with Diverse Mentality, as well as the duration of Kendrick’s reign at the top. While discussing the story behind the “Whoo Kid” drop on Drake’s “Push Ups,” he argued that Kendrick’s success was a “moment.” “Everything is a moment. Kendrick had his moment. Six months, he’s the man. Then he [did] Super Bowl, he’s the man,” Whoo Kid explained.

In contrast, the legendary DJ said that Drake’s often used patience as a tool and it shows in his longevity. “As you can see, where has hip-hop been? There’s no Billboard chart, there’s no nothing,” he continued, acknowledging that Max B, French Montana and Sexyy Red might be an exception to that. “I’m not an expert in this. I know when [Drake’s] here, we’re on the charts,” he added.

Kendrick Lamar's "Moment" Vs. Drake's Longevity, According To Whoo Kid