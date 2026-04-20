Drake Reveals The Release Date For "ICEMAN," But There's A Catch

Drake, after teasing ICEMAN for over a year, is finally giving fans what they want... sort of. Today, the Toronto superstar has announced the release date for what will be his 17th commercial LP of his career. However, we also don't know it either.

That's because Drizzy has decided to hide the coveted piece of information inside a massive structure made of ice blocks. He dropped the location of where you can find this on his Instagram Story as caught by Kurrco.

It's merely Google Maps coordinates, but as you can see in the image below, it's housed by the Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu restaurant and St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica in Toronto, Ontario.

So, this is actually what no one theorized it would be. Remember, over the weekend, images and video footage of this very ice block were thought to be the set for a music video shoot. Or some were also thinking this could be the filming location for a fourth and final ICEMAN livestream episode.

Drake may be making fans wait a little bit longer than they want to, but at least we finally have confirmation that it really is right around the corner. It may take a little bit for the ice to melt as the upcoming forecast in Toronto for this week shows pretty cool weather as it won't be higher than 53 degrees.

But sooner than later, fans will get their wish.

Drake "Insider" Says ICEMAN Is Coming

What's also wild about this exciting reveal is that a music insider page on X known as INSIDER HUB just hours ago said the album was imminent.

This is a page that has correctly predicted impending hip-hop news and releases. Their most recent success was being ahead of the curve of Baby Keem's Ca$ino rollout.

As of three hours ago at the time of writing this, they tweeted: "No more information (from us). No stalls or delays. Iceman is finished and ready to go. Enjoy drake season."

But going back to this ice block, it's going to be interesting to see if his eager fan base is going to be able to try and chip away at it. If we had to guess, Drake will probably have security on site so it can melt naturally.