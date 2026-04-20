"Insider" Alleges Drake Will Address His Opps On "ICEMAN"

Everyone and their mother are talking about ICEMAN, the next album from Drake. With their being so many voices out there, it can be hard to discern the real sources from the fake ones looking to drum up engagement for themselves.

This has made it even more frustrating for the rapper's fans. Drizzy too hasn't made things easier as he too remains cryptic in his messaging amid this rollout. Overall, we don't really know what to make of the album until it arrives.

However, there are some sources speaking on this project that have been right about recent releases. One of which is a social media account who goes by INSIDER HUB (handle is @insiderburn). Earlier this year, they correctly reported that Baby Keem was going to announce his new album a few days before the artist started the rollout.

How this account gets their information is of course confidential, so if you are skeptical, it's not unreasonable. Moreover, this page deletes their posts pretty frequently, so that's another plausible reason to have doubts.

But they have had success, so hearing them say things about ICEMAN has our ears perked slightly. Right now, their entire list of tweets is about Drake and the LP.

Was Drake Filming A Music Video For ICEMAN?

Within the last couple of hours, they have dropped several hints and other tidbits that could be accurate. For example, in one tweet they claim that Drake will be addressing his opps on ICEMAN. This is something fans have been thinking would happen given how many either betrayed him or just openly hated on him during the Kendrick Lamar beef.

Mal of New Rory & Mal recently hinted that this was going to be a possibility on their podcast. After claiming to hear some of the record he said, "This is some of the best raps I've ever heard from Drake... It's crystal clear who the top dawg is after this. No stone goes unturned."

Moreover, INSIDER HUB most recent tweet seems to be there last about ICEMAN. They write, "no more information (from us). no stalls or delays. iceman is finished and ready to go. enjoy drake season."

This could mean we do get it by this week or at least by the end of the month. But with not even a rough timeline in sight, we are just going to need to wait and see.