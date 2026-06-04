Drake Hits Yet Another Impressive Streaming Milestone With "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake is currently on a mission with his new album, "ICEMAN," and he continues to break new ground in the streaming world.

When Drake announced ICEMAN last year, fans were curious to see what was going to happen. Would Drake be able to make a comeback following his loss to Kendrick Lamar? Would he be able to show the world that he is still capable of making a hit?

So far, Drake has answered both of those questions in the affirmative. He even dropped two other projects for good measure. However, ICEMAN remains the album that everyone is focused on. It has spent two weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, and it is about to be on top for a third week. Overall, this just shows that Drizzy can still deliver event albums that people want to listen to.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Drake continues to dominate the charts and the streaming world. For instance, the album has already reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. This is his 18th project to do so.

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Drake Continues To Hit Milestones

1 billion streams in just three weeks is extremely impressive, especially when some felt as though the artist's career was dead. With this latest achievement, Drake has shown that he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Since the release of these three projects, there have been rumblings that Drake is planning more releases for this year. For instance, there is a sense that Scary Hours 4 could very well be on the horizon. With a Jay-Z battle brewing, Scary Hours 4 could certainly be the right move for the artist.

Whatever the case may be, this year has been huge for the Canadian megastar. He has proved many of his doubters wrong, and now, he is free to go on a victory lap.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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