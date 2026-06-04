Drake Hits Yet Another Impressive Streaming Milestone With "ICEMAN"

When Drake announced ICEMAN last year, fans were curious to see what was going to happen. Would Drake be able to make a comeback following his loss to Kendrick Lamar? Would he be able to show the world that he is still capable of making a hit?

So far, Drake has answered both of those questions in the affirmative. He even dropped two other projects for good measure. However, ICEMAN remains the album that everyone is focused on. It has spent two weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, and it is about to be on top for a third week. Overall, this just shows that Drizzy can still deliver event albums that people want to listen to.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Drake continues to dominate the charts and the streaming world. For instance, the album has already reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. This is his 18th project to do so.

Drake Continues To Hit Milestones

1 billion streams in just three weeks is extremely impressive, especially when some felt as though the artist's career was dead. With this latest achievement, Drake has shown that he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Since the release of these three projects, there have been rumblings that Drake is planning more releases for this year. For instance, there is a sense that Scary Hours 4 could very well be on the horizon. With a Jay-Z battle brewing, Scary Hours 4 could certainly be the right move for the artist.