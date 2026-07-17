Chris Blake Griffith Reveals Allegedly Flirty Messages From Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is handling a lot of legal trouble right now, such as allegations about a stolen Ferrari that he hopes to pause in court. But the more pressing matter on his mind is the set of allegations from Chris Blake Griffith, his sexual assault accuser. The stylist and influencer accused the NFL player of drugging him and exposing his private parts to him, and the court is not the only place where allegations are flying back and forth.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Chris Blake recently took to his IG Story to post a series of alleged DMs between him and Diggs from May of 2023. "Lol cmon get your a** bust," Stefon allegedly wrote. "Lol I commend ya confidence champ," Griffith allegedly replied. "Sick of you," Diggs allegedly added.

"YOU can even be bisexual, or gay, or whatever you wanna me in life - as I champion you living in ya truth..." Chris Blake captioned his IG Story post. "...that said - when I continually decline your advances and attempts to get me to 'party-party' w/ you, your ego can't handle 'no' and resorted to violence to protect what you seem to be so afraid to admit."

Stefon Diggs' Alleged Messages

Recently, Chris Blake Griffith settled an offshot lawsuit from this Stefon Diggs situation. He and Stefon's brother Darez Diggs settled a lawsuit against Darez claiming he and others had physically assaulted Griffith in May of 2023. This alleged altercation was supposedly over the allegations Chris Blake levied against Stefon.

Elsewhere, the mother of Stefon Diggs' child defended him amid this scandal, which led to some debate. Cardi B recently doubled down on her support of the wide receiver, clapping back at folks online who continue to scrutinize the case.