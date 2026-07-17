Chris Blake Griffith Reveals Allegedly Flirty Messages From Stefon Diggs

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chris Blake Griffith Alleged Flirty Messages Stefon Diggs
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs exits the Dedham District Courthouse on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after being found not guilty on both charges he faced after being accused of assault and strangulation by private chef Mila Adams. Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Chris Blake Griffith is accusing his former styling client Stefon Diggs of sexual assault, a case that continues to complicate.

Stefon Diggs is handling a lot of legal trouble right now, such as allegations about a stolen Ferrari that he hopes to pause in court. But the more pressing matter on his mind is the set of allegations from Chris Blake Griffith, his sexual assault accuser. The stylist and influencer accused the NFL player of drugging him and exposing his private parts to him, and the court is not the only place where allegations are flying back and forth.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Chris Blake recently took to his IG Story to post a series of alleged DMs between him and Diggs from May of 2023. "Lol cmon get your a** bust," Stefon allegedly wrote. "Lol I commend ya confidence champ," Griffith allegedly replied. "Sick of you," Diggs allegedly added.

"YOU can even be bisexual, or gay, or whatever you wanna me in life - as I champion you living in ya truth..." Chris Blake captioned his IG Story post. "...that said - when I continually decline your advances and attempts to get me to 'party-party' w/ you, your ego can't handle 'no' and resorted to violence to protect what you seem to be so afraid to admit."

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Stefon Diggs' Alleged Messages

Recently, Chris Blake Griffith settled an offshot lawsuit from this Stefon Diggs situation. He and Stefon's brother Darez Diggs settled a lawsuit against Darez claiming he and others had physically assaulted Griffith in May of 2023. This alleged altercation was supposedly over the allegations Chris Blake levied against Stefon.

Elsewhere, the mother of Stefon Diggs' child defended him amid this scandal, which led to some debate. Cardi B recently doubled down on her support of the wide receiver, clapping back at folks online who continue to scrutinize the case.

All in all, these leaked messages and other alleged interactions will be part of the court's deliberations and assessments. We will see how this whole situation actually wraps up soon, but a resolution will not delete the drama. After all, this is just one part of a wider legal whirlwind for Diggs. Throughout it all, he has maintained his innocence and plans to fight back hard in court. We will see if Chris Blake Griffith is successful or not.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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