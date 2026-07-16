Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Dropping Tonight, July 17, 2026

There are a plethora of hip-hop albums dropping tonight, and there are also some R&B projects that will spark your interest. Not to mention, a decent amount of singles from big stars and underground up-and-comers.
The big headline this Friday is Rick Ross' new album, Set In Stone. From there, Steve Lacy and Syd are dropping new projects, which is extremely exciting. We are also getting a new album from Larry June. From there, Lil Baby and Pharrell are dropping a single, which should elicit some big reactions.
There has been some debate about DJ Khaled and Aalam of God. He has not done any promo for the album, and at this point, we imagine it is on the back burner.
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Who's Dropping Tonight?
Albums & Songs Coming Tonight:
- Rick Ross — Set In Stone
- Steve Lacy — Oh yeah?
- Larry June — Who Coppin
- Lil Baby — Dead Fresh (prod. Pharrell)
- Tory Lanez — MADE YOU THINK I WAS GONE…BUT
- Sleepy Hallow — WTW? First Day Out
- B2K - Mileage
- Syd — Beard
- G-Eazy & Logic — Flashing Before Your Eyes
- Nia Archives — Emotional Junglist
- Aitch & GRM Daily — Invite Only
- Rome Streetz — Sock It To My Pocket
- Molly Santana & Chy Cartier — Walk
- Raq Baby — Still Spillin (Out Now)
- Real Boston Richey — Played First
- Dave Blunts — I'll Believe It When I See It
- Sainté — Late Checkout
- Ohno & The Alchemist (GANGRENE) — Better Than McDonalds
- Sturdyyoungin — Hellcats and Hoodrats
- Dame Atlas — if i'm being honest
- rommulas — PALETA
- matt proxy — teenage genius 3
- Delivery Boys — Ernest Hemingway
- Hidoyard, Royal 44 — Baller (Royal 44 Remix)
- Sematary — STILL ACHIN'
- Thouxanbanfauni — On E (feat. 1900Rugrat)
- Sean Leon - Link Some
- Noah Mejia & UnoTheActivist — EMILIO PUCCI
Let us know which project or song you are most excited for in the comments section below.