Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Dropping Tonight, July 17, 2026

Rick Ross, B2K, Steve Lacy, and Syd headline what promises to be a stacked edition of New Music Friday, with big hip-hop albums on tap.

There has been some debate about DJ Khaled and Aalam of God. He has not done any promo for the album, and at this point, we imagine it is on the back burner.

The big headline this Friday is Rick Ross ' new album, Set In Stone. From there, Steve Lacy and Syd are dropping new projects, which is extremely exciting. We are also getting a new album from Larry June. From there, Lil Baby and Pharrell are dropping a single, which should elicit some big reactions.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!