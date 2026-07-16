Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Dropping Tonight, July 17, 2026

BY Alexander Cole
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Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross, B2K, Steve Lacy, and Syd headline what promises to be a stacked edition of New Music Friday, with big hip-hop albums on tap.

There are a plethora of hip-hop albums dropping tonight, and there are also some R&B projects that will spark your interest. Not to mention, a decent amount of singles from big stars and underground up-and-comers.

The big headline this Friday is Rick Ross' new album, Set In Stone. From there, Steve Lacy and Syd are dropping new projects, which is extremely exciting. We are also getting a new album from Larry June. From there, Lil Baby and Pharrell are dropping a single, which should elicit some big reactions.

There has been some debate about DJ Khaled and Aalam of God. He has not done any promo for the album, and at this point, we imagine it is on the back burner.

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Who's Dropping Tonight?

Albums & Songs Coming Tonight:

  • Rick Ross — Set In Stone
  • Steve Lacy — Oh yeah?
  • Larry June — Who Coppin
  • Lil Baby — Dead Fresh (prod. Pharrell)
  • Tory Lanez — MADE YOU THINK I WAS GONE…BUT
  • Sleepy Hallow — WTW? First Day Out
  • B2K - Mileage
  • Syd — Beard
  • G-Eazy & Logic — Flashing Before Your Eyes
  • Nia Archives — Emotional Junglist
  • Aitch & GRM Daily — Invite Only
  • Rome Streetz — Sock It To My Pocket
  • Molly Santana & Chy Cartier — Walk
  • Raq Baby — Still Spillin (Out Now)
  • Real Boston Richey — Played First
  • Dave Blunts — I'll Believe It When I See It
  • Sainté — Late Checkout
  • Ohno & The Alchemist (GANGRENE) — Better Than McDonalds
  • Sturdyyoungin — Hellcats and Hoodrats
  • Dame Atlas — if i'm being honest
  • rommulas — PALETA
  • matt proxy — teenage genius 3
  • Delivery Boys — Ernest Hemingway
  • Hidoyard, Royal 44 — Baller (Royal 44 Remix)
  • Sematary — STILL ACHIN'
  • Thouxanbanfauni — On E (feat. 1900Rugrat)
  • Sean Leon - Link Some
  • Noah Mejia & UnoTheActivist — EMILIO PUCCI

Let us know which project or song you are most excited for in the comments section below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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