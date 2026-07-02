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hip-hop albums
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Hip-Hop Albums Dropping In July Of 2026
July is going to be a big month for hip-hop albums, as new releases from Future, Ken Carson, and Rick Ross are on the way.
By
Alexander Cole
July 02, 2026