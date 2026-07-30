Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Dropping Tonight, July 31, 2026

BY Alexander Cole
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Hip-hop albums will be plentiful tonight as artists like Ken Carson, Tyga, and Juicy J drop new projects. Cardi B even has a new single.

There have been dozens upon dozens of hip-hop albums released this year. Meanwhile, there have been some pretty incredible songs to grace our ears. On Friday, July 31, 2026, the hip-hop world is gearing up for a big night that will expand upon this year's major releases.

Perhaps the biggest headline going into tonight is that Cardi B is back with a new single called "AH HA." It is a song that forced Cardi B to clarify her lyrics. Needless to say, fans will be eager to tune in.

From there, the legendary Juicy J is dropping a spoken-word album. Logic has a new compilation coming out. While Ken Carson is looking to drop an EP, Tyga goes full 80s mode. Clearly, we are in for an interesting weekend.

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Who's Dropping Tonight

Albums & Songs Coming Tonight:

  • Ken Carson — cartunez (?)
  • Cardi B — AH HA
  • Shaboozey — The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales
  • Rod Wave — Hustle
  • Tyga — $TARFACE
  • Skepta, Kitschkrieg, Blumengarten — Gut Genug (Remix)
  • Arca — XXXXX
  • Trippie Redd — Swagger
  • Logic — Paradise Records (Compilation)
  • Prada Archive — Super Slime
  • Davido — Oriadé
  • Meek Mill — Nightmares To Dreams
  • Too $hort — Sir Too $hort, Vol. 2 (Drink & Smoke)
  • Wale & Elmiene — Overthink
  • Kurupt & DJ Battlecat — Tales From My Hood
  • KARRAHBOOO & Zukenee — KEEP UP W ME
  • Jacquees — Mood 2
  • RodSlime — Feeling Like Chris
  • Ranai — KRUNKKID (EP)
  • INJI — Bright Ideas
  • HariRoc — THE SQUIDFATHER 2
  • Russ — Coulda Shoulda Woulda
  • Juicy J — THE CLOCK DON'T GO BACK
  • Ray Vaughn — Look Don't Touch
  • Ari Lennox — Hookah Baby
  • Fivio Foreign — Chasin (feat. The Fire Choir)
  • 2slimey — Luv cup
  • G.T. — Smarter Not Harder (feat. Larry June)
  • NoCap - Heaven On Mars
  • Homeboy Sandman and Jack Splash - Resonance Frequency
  • BBYKOBE - P*SSY PINK

Let us know which project you will be listening to first in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest releases from the world of hip-hop.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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