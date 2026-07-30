Hip-Hop Albums & Songs Dropping Tonight, July 31, 2026

There have been dozens upon dozens of hip-hop albums released this year. Meanwhile, there have been some pretty incredible songs to grace our ears. On Friday, July 31, 2026, the hip-hop world is gearing up for a big night that will expand upon this year's major releases.
Perhaps the biggest headline going into tonight is that Cardi B is back with a new single called "AH HA." It is a song that forced Cardi B to clarify her lyrics. Needless to say, fans will be eager to tune in.
From there, the legendary Juicy J is dropping a spoken-word album. Logic has a new compilation coming out. While Ken Carson is looking to drop an EP, Tyga goes full 80s mode. Clearly, we are in for an interesting weekend.
Who's Dropping Tonight
Albums & Songs Coming Tonight:
- Ken Carson — cartunez (?)
- Cardi B — AH HA
- Shaboozey — The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales
- Rod Wave — Hustle
- Tyga — $TARFACE
- Skepta, Kitschkrieg, Blumengarten — Gut Genug (Remix)
- Arca — XXXXX
- Trippie Redd — Swagger
- Logic — Paradise Records (Compilation)
- Prada Archive — Super Slime
- Davido — Oriadé
- Meek Mill — Nightmares To Dreams
- Too $hort — Sir Too $hort, Vol. 2 (Drink & Smoke)
- Wale & Elmiene — Overthink
- Kurupt & DJ Battlecat — Tales From My Hood
- KARRAHBOOO & Zukenee — KEEP UP W ME
- Jacquees — Mood 2
- RodSlime — Feeling Like Chris
- Ranai — KRUNKKID (EP)
- INJI — Bright Ideas
- HariRoc — THE SQUIDFATHER 2
- Russ — Coulda Shoulda Woulda
- Juicy J — THE CLOCK DON'T GO BACK
- Ray Vaughn — Look Don't Touch
- Ari Lennox — Hookah Baby
- Fivio Foreign — Chasin (feat. The Fire Choir)
- 2slimey — Luv cup
- G.T. — Smarter Not Harder (feat. Larry June)
- NoCap - Heaven On Mars
- Homeboy Sandman and Jack Splash - Resonance Frequency
- BBYKOBE - P*SSY PINK
Let us know which project you will be listening to first in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest releases from the world of hip-hop.