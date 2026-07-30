50 Cent's G-Unit Reeboks Are Officially Coming Back

Tony Yayo confirmed the news earlier this summer on The Real Report podcast. It ended nearly two decades of rumors and nostalgia-fueled requests. Fans had been asking for this return for years. Now it's finally locked in.

The G6 isn't getting reworked or updated for 2026. Reebok is bringing back the exact 2003 colorway fans remember. A white leather upper anchors the design. Light grey suede wraps the toe and runs along the lower panels.

Red, white, and blue accents hit the forefoot and heel. Royal blue fills the lining, tongue label, and translucent outsole. Also there is "G-Unit" embroidery sits on the lateral heel. Reebok branding appears across the tongue, heel tab, midsole, and outsole.

50 Cent G-Unit Reebok

This shoe carries real weight in hip-hop history. It launched in 2003 alongside 50 Cent's debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. That made him one of the first rappers with his own signature sneaker line. The timing couldn't have been better for either project.

The G6 also had a built-in rivalry from day one. It shared shelf space with Jay-Z's S. Carter line at Reebok. 50 Cent has claimed the G6 outsold it six to one. At its peak, the partnership reportedly generated around $80 million.

That kind of success is rare for any artist-backed sneaker. It helped prove rap and footwear could move real numbers together. Decades later, that blueprint still shapes how brands work with artists today.

The return also lines up with a bigger fashion moment. Y2K style has been creeping back into mainstream streetwear. Baggy fits and early-2000s silhouettes are trending again. The G6 fits right into that wave without needing a redesign.