Tony Yayo Just Confirmed The Return Of G-Unit x Reebok Sneakers

BY Ben Atkinson
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Reebok &amp; 50 Cent Host Party to Debut Answer 7 &amp; G6 Footwear
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 4: Rapper 50 Cent arrives November 4, 2003, at his and Reebok's launch party for Answer 7 and G6 footwear at Capitale in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)
Tony Yayo confirmed on The Real Report podcast that the G-Unit x Reebok sneaker is returning, with a release reportedly expected soon.

The G-Unit x Reebok sneaker is coming back. Tony Yayo confirmed the news during an appearance on The Real Report podcast, and the internet picked it up fast.

"We got some big news," Yayo said before giving Reebok their flowers. "The G-Unit sneakers are coming back. Shoutout to Reebok." No release date came with the announcement, but Sneaker News confirmed that the product has already been offered to retailers, with a release currently expected sometime in July.

The shoe most people are expecting to see return is the G-Unit G6. The original G6 first released in 2003 and sold out in just days. It became one of the most recognizable sneakers of that entire era.

The G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that Reebok's CEO Todd Krinsky said it nearly rivaled Air Jordan at its peak, with the brand selling 40,000 to 50,000 pairs per colorway at a time. That's a number that's hard to argue with.

The G6 eventually outsold Jay-Z's S. Carter collection, which was already considered a massive success at the time. Putting that into context makes the return feel like a bigger deal than it might seem on the surface.

The timing also makes sense. Early 2000s nostalgia is running high across fashion and footwear right now. A G-Unit Reebok comeback fits right into that wave.

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Reebok x G-Unit Sneakers

The Reebok G-Unit G6 is a low-top lifestyle sneaker that launched in 2003 alongside 50 Cent's rise to the top of hip-hop. The shoe keeps things simple with a clean leather upper, minimal detailing, and G-Unit branding on the tongue and side panel.

The original colorways leaned toward white-based options with red, blue, and navy accents. The silhouette is not overly chunky, which has helped it age reasonably well compared to other early 2000s designs.

Beyond the G6, the collaboration also included the G XT, a Runner model, a women's version, and a boot. Most people remember the G6 first.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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