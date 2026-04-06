50 Cent Feuds With Shreveport City Council Over His Massive Donation

BY Cole Blake
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Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
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50 Cent famously runs G-Unit Film & Television Studios out of Shreveport and has been heavily involved in the city.

50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation has released a statement explaining the rapper's recent $500,000 donation to a group of nonprofits in Shreveport after facing questioning from City Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson. Jackson had asked about the selection process for the nine organizations and questioned whether other groups could have had a chance to apply for the money.

"I was elected by my district, and it’s my job to make sure I can answer those tough questions for them," Jackson told KTAL, clarifying that he doesn't take issue with the donation in general. "I was just trying to fill in the gap, to make sure that they have a fair shot, at the current funding that was on the table and possibly future funding he may or may not decide to give to Shreveport."

On Friday, G-Unity Foundation published a statement on Instagram addressing the drama. "We work with and in Communities, we provide direct support to At-Risk Youth and we partner with reputable 501(c)(3) foundations nationwide including the philanthropic arms of ten (10) Professional Sports Teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB and the NHL," the statement read. "We would love nothing more than for G-Unity to inspire philanthropists to connect with local 501 (c)(3) charities in need of financial support in Shreveport and beyond."

Read More: 50 Cent Weighs In On Kanye West's Wireless Festival Controversy

50 Cent's Involvement In Shreveport

Earlier in the week, 50 Cent posted his own personal message on Instagram. "I'm disappointed in how the political people in SHEREVPORT are responding to me making donations to 9 different nonprofits," he wrote. "It feels negative maybe I just don’t do that again! Nobody’s gonna let you tell them what to do with their money. WTF."

50 Cent has been working in Shreveport for years. He operates his G-Unit Film & Television Studios out of the area. Back in January, he and his organization pledged to invest more than $124 million into an entertainment space in the downtown neighborhood.

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Sets New Record With $18 Million SoFi Show

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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