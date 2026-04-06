50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation has released a statement explaining the rapper's recent $500,000 donation to a group of nonprofits in Shreveport after facing questioning from City Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson. Jackson had asked about the selection process for the nine organizations and questioned whether other groups could have had a chance to apply for the money.

"I was elected by my district, and it’s my job to make sure I can answer those tough questions for them," Jackson told KTAL, clarifying that he doesn't take issue with the donation in general. "I was just trying to fill in the gap, to make sure that they have a fair shot, at the current funding that was on the table and possibly future funding he may or may not decide to give to Shreveport."

On Friday, G-Unity Foundation published a statement on Instagram addressing the drama. "We work with and in Communities, we provide direct support to At-Risk Youth and we partner with reputable 501(c)(3) foundations nationwide including the philanthropic arms of ten (10) Professional Sports Teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB and the NHL," the statement read. "We would love nothing more than for G-Unity to inspire philanthropists to connect with local 501 (c)(3) charities in need of financial support in Shreveport and beyond."

50 Cent's Involvement In Shreveport

Earlier in the week, 50 Cent posted his own personal message on Instagram. "I'm disappointed in how the political people in SHEREVPORT are responding to me making donations to 9 different nonprofits," he wrote. "It feels negative maybe I just don’t do that again! Nobody’s gonna let you tell them what to do with their money. WTF."