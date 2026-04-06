Kanye West Reportedly Sets New Record With $18 Million SoFi Show

BY Zachary Horvath
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2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
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Kanye West believes he shut up a lot of his critics and doubters with these two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium and he may have a point.

Kanye West's return to the spotlight has been a controversial one given his still fairly recent faults. Whether or not he can sustain this level of trust and attention remains to be seen. But his back-to-back sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium last week are certainly great signs that he's at least trending in the right direction.

According to Bloomberg, his two performances at the Los Angeles area stadium earned him a whopping $33 million. His show on Friday, April 3, out grossed the first concert by roughly $3 million, grossing over $18 million.

That figure, according to the media company, gives Kanye West one of the highest-grossing single shows in live music history. Other sources like Hip Hop N More are reporting that it's the best-selling one-off rap concert ever. Additionally, Kurrco reveals that Ye broke some records exclusive to SoFi Stadium on April 3. They include most tickets sold and the highest-grossing show at the venue.

We will have to see just how accurate these statistics are though. The sources Bloomberg heard this from had to decline being identified as the data has yet to be cleared for public release.

But even if the numbers wind up being slightly incorrect down the road, this is still a wild feat. Kanye West said it himself after 80,000 people sang "Heartless" for him on night two: "...They said I'd never be back in the states. Two sold-out concerts."

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Kanye West Bully First Week Sales

Going along with shutting up his doubters, Ye's Bully is going to debut at number two on the Hot 200. After some minor updates to his first-week numbers, the project's final tallies are 152,000 total sales, with 56,000 coming from physical copies.

While it was reported earlier that 250K-275K was the expectation, this outcome is still stronger than those for VULTURES 1 and VULTURES 2. The former went number one with 148K units whereas the latter debuted at two with 107K units.

Ye's Bully is missing out on that top spot too thanks to BTS's ARIRANG moving around 183,000 copies. But with a deluxe edition supposedly on the way, there's a chance Bully hangs around near the top of the Hot 200 in the ensuing weeks.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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