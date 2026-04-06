Kanye West's return to the spotlight has been a controversial one given his still fairly recent faults. Whether or not he can sustain this level of trust and attention remains to be seen. But his back-to-back sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium last week are certainly great signs that he's at least trending in the right direction.

According to Bloomberg, his two performances at the Los Angeles area stadium earned him a whopping $33 million. His show on Friday, April 3, out grossed the first concert by roughly $3 million, grossing over $18 million.

That figure, according to the media company, gives Kanye West one of the highest-grossing single shows in live music history. Other sources like Hip Hop N More are reporting that it's the best-selling one-off rap concert ever. Additionally, Kurrco reveals that Ye broke some records exclusive to SoFi Stadium on April 3. They include most tickets sold and the highest-grossing show at the venue.

We will have to see just how accurate these statistics are though. The sources Bloomberg heard this from had to decline being identified as the data has yet to be cleared for public release.

But even if the numbers wind up being slightly incorrect down the road, this is still a wild feat. Kanye West said it himself after 80,000 people sang "Heartless" for him on night two: "...They said I'd never be back in the states. Two sold-out concerts."

Read More: Verzuz Matchups We Want To See In 2026

Kanye West Bully First Week Sales

Going along with shutting up his doubters, Ye's Bully is going to debut at number two on the Hot 200. After some minor updates to his first-week numbers, the project's final tallies are 152,000 total sales, with 56,000 coming from physical copies.

While it was reported earlier that 250K-275K was the expectation, this outcome is still stronger than those for VULTURES 1 and VULTURES 2. The former went number one with 148K units whereas the latter debuted at two with 107K units.

Ye's Bully is missing out on that top spot too thanks to BTS's ARIRANG moving around 183,000 copies. But with a deluxe edition supposedly on the way, there's a chance Bully hangs around near the top of the Hot 200 in the ensuing weeks.