Kanye West Halts SoFi Show Multiple Times Over Lighting Issues

BY Zachary Horvath
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 28: Kanye West attends Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago on October 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)
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Kanye West's first show at SoFi Stadium experienced some hiccups last night that will probably not happen tomorrow night.

When you're performing for tens of thousands of people, you want to make sure everything is running optimally. From the crew, to the sound, and potential background dancers, it all needs to work in unison. Unfortunately, that didn't happen at points during Kanye West's first show in Los Angeles in about five years.

Last night, the Chicago rapper performed at SoFi Stadium (home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams). It was the first of two concerts at the venue, with both being a part of his overarching global tour.

He packed the stadium, which can hold just over 72,000 people. But while the show seemed to be a great time, Ye and his lighting crew weren't on the same page.

As you can see in the clip caught by Kurrco, things went south a little bit during his performance of "Good Life." West had to pause the song three times before he eventually was satisfied with the lights.

Before getting things right on the fourth attempt, Ye felt they were "corny," even comparing the pulsating lights to something in a "SNL skit."

Overall, he just didn't feel it matched the smoke-covered stage.

Read More: Ye’s "Bully" Arrives Amid Kanye West Praise & Fatigue

What Songs Did Kanye West Perform At SoFi Stadium?

"Stop doing the vibrating, Vegas lights, bro. We went over this in rehearsal," he told the crew directly. Things didn't get too testy though, and on that fourth and final try, the crowd still loved it.

There's a good chance that nothing goes wrong when Ye returns to SoFi Stadium tomorrow night.

But as you can see with the clip, the superstar treated concertgoers to a medley of tracks spanning his entire career. From "All Falls Down" to "FATHER," he pulled out all the stops in his discography. Of course, the reason why he's touring right now is because of Bully.

As a result, he kicked off the show with tracks from the new album. Per Kurrco, he started with the first four which are "KING," "THIS A MUST," "FATHER," and "ALL THE LOVE." After that, Kanye revisited classics like "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," "Mercy," "Black Skinhead," among others.

He also brought out some special guests, including his daughter, North West, to perform their collab "TALKING" and her debut single "PIERCING ON MY HAND." Bully guests Don Toliver and Andre Troutman also made appearances, with the former getting the opportunity to play his OCTANE smash hit "E85." Like North, Don and Ye played "Moon" together.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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