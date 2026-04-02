Kanye West Halts SoFi Show Multiple Times Over Lighting Issues

When you're performing for tens of thousands of people, you want to make sure everything is running optimally. From the crew, to the sound, and potential background dancers, it all needs to work in unison. Unfortunately, that didn't happen at points during Kanye West's first show in Los Angeles in about five years.

Last night, the Chicago rapper performed at SoFi Stadium (home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams). It was the first of two concerts at the venue, with both being a part of his overarching global tour.

He packed the stadium, which can hold just over 72,000 people. But while the show seemed to be a great time, Ye and his lighting crew weren't on the same page.

As you can see in the clip caught by Kurrco, things went south a little bit during his performance of "Good Life." West had to pause the song three times before he eventually was satisfied with the lights.

Before getting things right on the fourth attempt, Ye felt they were "corny," even comparing the pulsating lights to something in a "SNL skit."

Overall, he just didn't feel it matched the smoke-covered stage.

What Songs Did Kanye West Perform At SoFi Stadium?

"Stop doing the vibrating, Vegas lights, bro. We went over this in rehearsal," he told the crew directly. Things didn't get too testy though, and on that fourth and final try, the crowd still loved it.

There's a good chance that nothing goes wrong when Ye returns to SoFi Stadium tomorrow night.

But as you can see with the clip, the superstar treated concertgoers to a medley of tracks spanning his entire career. From "All Falls Down" to "FATHER," he pulled out all the stops in his discography. Of course, the reason why he's touring right now is because of Bully.

As a result, he kicked off the show with tracks from the new album. Per Kurrco, he started with the first four which are "KING," "THIS A MUST," "FATHER," and "ALL THE LOVE." After that, Kanye revisited classics like "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," "Mercy," "Black Skinhead," among others.