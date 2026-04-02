Kanye West Delivers Epic Setlist During Night One Of His SoFi Stadium Series

BY Alexander Cole
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67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
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Kanye West performed in front of a packed house at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, and fans were treated to an all-time great setlist.

Kanye West dropped off Bully over the weekend, and there have been some varying opinions on the album. Some folks love it, while others absolutely hate it. The fans have been especially positive about the album, while most critics feel like Ye can do a whole lot better.

Despite all of this, fans were very excited for Kanye's SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. This was a big deal for Ye, as this was his first performance in the United States in five years. As you can imagine, he made the most of it.

This wasn't just some low-effort listening party for Bully. Instead, this was a full blown concert in which the artist performed a mix of new songs as well as some of the biggest hits of his entire career. Below, you can find some footage from the event.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

Kanye West Puts On A Show

The visuals for the show were certainly impressive, but the best part of the show was the lengthy tracklist. While there were some Bully tracks played, Ye went deep into his discography and put on a show that fans will remember for a very long time.

Read More: Ye’s "Bully" Arrives Amid Kanye West Praise & Fatigue

Concert Setlist

Ye will be performing at SoFi Stadium again on Friday, April 3rd. Whether or not he changes up the setlist is something that remains to be seen.

▫️ KING
▫️ THIS A MUST
▫️ FATHER
▫️ ALL THE LOVE (w/ Andre Troutman)
▫️ Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1
▫️ Can’t Tell Me Nothing
▫️ N****s in Paris
▫️ Mercy
▫️ Praise God
▫️ Black Skinhead
▫️ On Sight
▫️ Blood on the Leaves
▫️ CARNIVAL
▫️ Power
▫️ Bound 2
▫️ Say You Will (w/ Andre Troutman)
▫️ Heartless
▫️ Moon (w/ Don Toliver)
▫️ E85 (w/ Don Toliver)
▫️ KING
▫️ THIS A MUST
▫️ FATHER
▫️ ALL THE LOVE (w/ Andre Troutman)
▫️ TALKING (w/ North West)
▫️ PIERCING ON MY HAND (w/ North West)
▫️ EVERYBODY
▫️ All Falls Down
▫️ Jesus Walks
▫️ Through the Wire
▫️ Good Life
▫️ All of the Lights
▫️ Runaway

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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