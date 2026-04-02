Kanye West Delivers Epic Setlist During Night One Of His SoFi Stadium Series

Kanye West dropped off Bully over the weekend, and there have been some varying opinions on the album. Some folks love it, while others absolutely hate it. The fans have been especially positive about the album, while most critics feel like Ye can do a whole lot better.
Despite all of this, fans were very excited for Kanye's SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. This was a big deal for Ye, as this was his first performance in the United States in five years. As you can imagine, he made the most of it.
This wasn't just some low-effort listening party for Bully. Instead, this was a full blown concert in which the artist performed a mix of new songs as well as some of the biggest hits of his entire career. Below, you can find some footage from the event.
Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review
Kanye West Puts On A Show
The visuals for the show were certainly impressive, but the best part of the show was the lengthy tracklist. While there were some Bully tracks played, Ye went deep into his discography and put on a show that fans will remember for a very long time.
Concert Setlist
Ye will be performing at SoFi Stadium again on Friday, April 3rd. Whether or not he changes up the setlist is something that remains to be seen.
▫️ KING
▫️ THIS A MUST
▫️ FATHER
▫️ ALL THE LOVE (w/ Andre Troutman)
▫️ Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1
▫️ Can’t Tell Me Nothing
▫️ N****s in Paris
▫️ Mercy
▫️ Praise God
▫️ Black Skinhead
▫️ On Sight
▫️ Blood on the Leaves
▫️ CARNIVAL
▫️ Power
▫️ Bound 2
▫️ Say You Will (w/ Andre Troutman)
▫️ Heartless
▫️ Moon (w/ Don Toliver)
▫️ E85 (w/ Don Toliver)
▫️ KING
▫️ THIS A MUST
▫️ FATHER
▫️ ALL THE LOVE (w/ Andre Troutman)
▫️ TALKING (w/ North West)
▫️ PIERCING ON MY HAND (w/ North West)
▫️ EVERYBODY
▫️ All Falls Down
▫️ Jesus Walks
▫️ Through the Wire
▫️ Good Life
▫️ All of the Lights
▫️ Runaway