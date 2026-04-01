Kanye West's "Bully" Gets Completely Ripped Apart By Pitchfork, And Fans Can't Stop Coping

Kanye West has just released his new album, Bully, which was supposed to be his big apology album. The project that was somehow supposed to make us forget that Ye has been a Nazi for the last three years.

While the artist has apologized, some wonder if it's enough. Only the hardcore fans seem to still be interested in the man's music. Those who checked out back in 2018 during his MAGA hat crusade still haven't returned. Ultimately, the reputational harm has been significant. Yet still, the man can sell upwards of 200K units in his first week.

Critically, these new Ye albums have not been particularly well-received. For instance, on Wednesday, Pitchfork officially published its Bully review. Writer Kieran Press-Reynolds gave the album a 3.4 out of 10, which is about as bad a score you can give an album these days.

Pitchfork Gives Its Take On Bully

Kanye West fans have proven to be exceptionally insecure these days. They think every single critique of his music is some sort of indictment of the rapper's politics. However, sometimes, the music just isn't very good, regardless of who the artist is voting for. Bully is the perfect example of this.

Kanye West Fans Show Their Insecurity

The reactions to the album review were quite extreme. While other Pitchfork users largely agree with the score, Ye stans on X were very quick to voice their complete and utter displeasure. They began to attack the reviewer for the crime of stating their unfiltered opinion. They also tried to claim that Pitchfork is irrelevant, despite constantly complaining about every single one of their reviews.