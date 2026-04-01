Kanye West's "Bully" Gets Completely Ripped Apart By Pitchfork, And Fans Can't Stop Coping

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West's "Bully" has proven to be a polarizing album, and the latest "Pitchfork" review has some Ye fans completely up in arms.

Kanye West has just released his new album, Bully, which was supposed to be his big apology album. The project that was somehow supposed to make us forget that Ye has been a Nazi for the last three years.

While the artist has apologized, some wonder if it's enough. Only the hardcore fans seem to still be interested in the man's music. Those who checked out back in 2018 during his MAGA hat crusade still haven't returned. Ultimately, the reputational harm has been significant. Yet still, the man can sell upwards of 200K units in his first week.

Critically, these new Ye albums have not been particularly well-received. For instance, on Wednesday, Pitchfork officially published its Bully review. Writer Kieran Press-Reynolds gave the album a 3.4 out of 10, which is about as bad a score you can give an album these days.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Team Puts Out A Statement Following "Moulin Rouge" Hospitalization

Pitchfork Gives Its Take On Bully

Kanye West fans have proven to be exceptionally insecure these days. They think every single critique of his music is some sort of indictment of the rapper's politics. However, sometimes, the music just isn't very good, regardless of who the artist is voting for. Bully is the perfect example of this.

Kanye West Fans Show Their Insecurity

The reactions to the album review were quite extreme. While other Pitchfork users largely agree with the score, Ye stans on X were very quick to voice their complete and utter displeasure. They began to attack the reviewer for the crime of stating their unfiltered opinion. They also tried to claim that Pitchfork is irrelevant, despite constantly complaining about every single one of their reviews.

At this point, it can be argued that Ye fans are just in a cult. Whatever he does is the greatest thing ever. No criticism, no critical thought, nothing. Just constant praise and adulation. It is this kind of Yes Man mentality that ultimately got Ye into the position he's in right now.

Read More: The Issue With Usher & J. Cole's Comments About Diddy

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Music Jack Harlow's "Monica" Gets Torn Apart By Pitchfork & Anthony Fantano
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2"
Travis Scott Performs At E11EVEN Music Travis Scott Fans Left Fuming After Pitchfork's "Utopia" Review
Comments 3