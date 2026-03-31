Kanye West Surpasses J. Cole Thanks To “BULLY” Streaming Success

BY Caroline Fisher
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Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Over the weekend, Kanye West dropped his long-awaited twelfth studio album, earning mixed reactions from listeners.

Over the weekend, Kanye West dropped his long-awaited twelfth studio album, BULLY. While the project has earned mixed reviews from listeners, it was quick to become a commercial success. According to Hip Hop All Day, it's even now charted at No. 1 on Apple Music in more countries than any other rap album released this year. That record was previously held by J. Cole's The Fall-Off, his seventh and possibly final LP.

BULLY was streamed on Spotify over 30 million times in its first day, marking the strongest hip-hop debut of 2026 so far. It's expected to move between 250K and 275K album-equivalent units in its first week, with 100K coming from pure sales.

Ye previewed BULLY at a listening party in Los Angeles shortly before the release. It features Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Nine Vicious, CeeLo Green, Ty Dolla $ign, André Troutman, and more.

Read More: The Issue With Usher & J. Cole's Comments About Diddy

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Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Calvin Mattheis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New music isn't all that Ye is getting attention for these days, however. Earlier this week, it was also announced that the Chicago rapper will be headlining all three days of London's Wireless Festival in July. It will be his first performance in the UK in over a decade, and tickets go on sale on April 8. Additional performers will be announced in the coming months.

The release of Bully comes just weeks after Ye took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize for his problematic past. He attributed his hateful tirades to his bipolar disorder, revealing that he's since gotten professional help.

"I lost touch with reality," he admitted. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret."

Read More: Does Future Really Have More Classics Than Kendrick Lamar?

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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