Kanye West Finally Settles “Vultures 1” Sample Dispute

Kanye West has dealt with no shortage of legal issues over the years. Fortunately for him, however, he's now able to put one of the behind him. According to Billboard, he recently settled a lawsuit filed against him by Criminal Manne (Vanda Watkins), DJ Squeeky (Hayward Ivy), and Kilo G (Robert L. Johnson Jr.).

In it, they alleged that Ye illegally sampled their song “Drink a Yak (Part 2)” on his 2024 Vultures 1 track with Ty Dolla $ign, “Fuk Sumn." A rep for the Chicago hitmaker allegedly reached out to the artists in an attempt to clear the samples legally. Allegedly, however, no agreement was ever reached.

"After numerous unsuccessful attempts at resolving this matter directly with the responsible parties, plaintiffs have been left with no other method of recourse than to bring this cause of action,” the plaintiffs' attorneys wrote.

Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Calvin Mattheis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yesterday (March 18), both parties confirmed that they've “reached a settlement agreement in principle resolving all claims between them." At the time of writing, details of the settlement have not been made public.

News of Ye's settlement comes just a few days before he's expected to drop his long-awaited twelfth studio album, BULLY. He's been teasing the project for some time now. Earlier this month, billboards popped up in L.A. featuring what appeared to be a hint about the project's release date.

The supposed hint in question was simply the date March 27, 2026. It was previously reported by Rolling Stone that the album would drop on March 20, though knowing Ye, it's very possible that things have changed. The upcoming LP is said to feature themes of “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence."