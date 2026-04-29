Megan Thee Stallion Takes A Shot Between A Woman's Breasts Following Klay Thompson Breakup

BY Alexander Cole
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Megan Thee Stallion performs during Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park.
Megan Thee Stallion performs during Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. The rapper performed after a rain delay pushed her show to almost 1 a.m.. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Megan Thee Stallion just broke up with Klay Thompson, but that is not stopping her from having a good time.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson broke up over the weekend in what was a surprising development for some fans. Meg and Klay seemed to be enjoying their relationship. Things were progressing, and the two had the appearance of a couple looking to get married.

However, that all came crashing down as Meg took to her Instagram to announce that she and Thompson were no longer together. She accused the NBA star of cheating on her and hoping for an open relationship. Furthermore, she accused him of mood swings and taking out his frustrations on her.

Since the announcement, she has revealed that her time at Moulin Rouge would be officially coming to an end. The breakup has taken a toll on her. That said, it seems as though she is still living her life to the fullest.

For instance, a recent video from Live Bitez showcases Megan Thee Stallion out at the club, where she is having what appears to be a whole lot of fun. In the video below, she can be seen taking a shot from in between a woman's breasts.

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Megan Thee Stallion Is Back Outside

Fans were quick to react to the video, with many anticipating some hate from the male audience. After all, this breakup has caused quite the gender divide on social media.

"The way the comments about to tear into a grown woman doing grown woman stuff is wild," one commenter wrote. "Love Meg down… just want her to heal in a different place. We’ve all been there, no matter what side of the fence," said another.

Perhaps this breakup will inspire some new music from the artist. If you have been keeping track, Megan Thee Stallion has not released an album since MEGAN back in 2024. A lot has been going on in Meg's life since then, and we can only imagine what she has to say.

2026 has been a huge year for rap so far, and a Meg album would absolutely move the needle.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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