Megan Thee Stallion Takes A Shot Between A Woman's Breasts Following Klay Thompson Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson broke up over the weekend in what was a surprising development for some fans. Meg and Klay seemed to be enjoying their relationship. Things were progressing, and the two had the appearance of a couple looking to get married.

However, that all came crashing down as Meg took to her Instagram to announce that she and Thompson were no longer together. She accused the NBA star of cheating on her and hoping for an open relationship. Furthermore, she accused him of mood swings and taking out his frustrations on her.

Since the announcement, she has revealed that her time at Moulin Rouge would be officially coming to an end. The breakup has taken a toll on her. That said, it seems as though she is still living her life to the fullest.

For instance, a recent video from Live Bitez showcases Megan Thee Stallion out at the club, where she is having what appears to be a whole lot of fun. In the video below, she can be seen taking a shot from in between a woman's breasts.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Back Outside

Fans were quick to react to the video, with many anticipating some hate from the male audience. After all, this breakup has caused quite the gender divide on social media.

"The way the comments about to tear into a grown woman doing grown woman stuff is wild," one commenter wrote. "Love Meg down… just want her to heal in a different place. We’ve all been there, no matter what side of the fence," said another.

Perhaps this breakup will inspire some new music from the artist. If you have been keeping track, Megan Thee Stallion has not released an album since MEGAN back in 2024. A lot has been going on in Meg's life since then, and we can only imagine what she has to say.